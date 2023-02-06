Evan Fournier comes up big as Knicks defeat 76ers

The starting lineups had already been announced with RJ Barrett in it when he left the court just before game time and was ruled out. That inserted Immanuel Quickley into the starting lineup and Evan Fournier back into the rotation.

That may have been how Fournier got onto the floor Sunday night, but it was his play that was the reason Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had him in the lineup nearly to the final buzzer of the game. Fournier poured in a season-high 17 points to help the Knicks overcome a 21-point deficit and pull out a 108-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The comeback snapped an eight-game road winning streak for the 76ers and provided the Knicks with a respite from their own home struggles — by performing on the back end of a tough back-to-back set, less than 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Clippers.

Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Jalen Brunson had 21 points and seven assists in 39 minutes after playing 38 the night before after he was sidelined by an illness Thursday.

Miles McBride contributed 14 points — just his second double-figure scoring night of the season. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia (34-18) with 31 points and 14 rebounds, but the 76ers, after shooting 4-for-7 from three in the first quarter, were just 3-for-18 the rest of the game.

Barrett was sidelined with a non-COVID illness after trying to get through it through the day. That presented an opportunity for Fournier, who had appeared in just two of the Knicks’ prior 13 games. But with the Knicks playing their best ball of the night with the bench contributors on the floor, Fournier and McBride were paired on the floor until Fournier fouled out with 1:39 to play. Fournier and McBride totaled 16 points in the fourth quarter and 31 in the game. Fournier played 23:58, the most minutes he has played since Oct. 30. He shot 5-for-8 from three-point range.

With the trade deadline just days away Fournier’s future with the Knicks may be uncertain, but for a night he was a key part of a victory, celebrating huge shots and assists.

The Knicks (29-26) seemed destined to be blown out early, a step slow as the 76ers buried them from three and built the early lead. The Knicks fell behind by as many as 21 points in the first quarter, but by halftime had cut the deficit to 53-31. When Randle started the second half with a step-back three-point field goal the Knicks took their first lead since 2-0.

Just as they had gotten back into the game with a 17-0 run in the first half, after the 76ers regrouped and took a lead the Knicks mounted another run. Down 76-67 with 2:26 left in the third quarter the Knicks cut the deficit to 79-76 by the start of the fourth quarter.

And, after a three-point play by Tyrese Maxey, the Knicks got consecutive threes by McBride and Obi Toppin. After a free throw by Toppin, Fournier delivered a three and the Knicks had a four-point lead they would not surrender.

Fournier hit two huge three-post field goals down the stretch and when the Sixers converged on him he found McBride for an open corner three to stretch the Knicks lead to 98-90 with 3:20 remaining.