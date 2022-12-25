Knicks collapse in fourth quarter, fall to 76ers as losing streak hits three games

After winning eight games in a row, the Knicks now have lost three straight after dropping a 119-112 decision to the 76ers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks now are 18-16 heading into a three-game road trip to Texas to close out the calendar year, while Philadelphia improved to 20-12.

The fourth quarter began with the Knicks leading, 96-95.

James Harden tied it at 98 with a three-pointer, and Georges Niang got the 76ers a lead with a three-pointer that made it 101-98 and prompted a Knicks timeout.

Soon the game was getting away from the Knicks, as Niang hit another couple of three-pointers. It was 108-100 with 6:51 left.

The 76ers would finish the game shooting 18-for-39 from three-point range..

When Joel Embiid hit a shot from the lane, it was 112-102. Then Tobias Harris made it 114-102. Then Embiid scored on a follow shot, and it was 116-102.

Niang later hit yet another three to make it 119-105. The Knicks scored seven in a row to make things interesting in the final minute, but it was not enough.

Brunson, who had been holding his right hip for parts of the second half, left the court with about four minutes remaining in the game.

The Knicks led 37-25 after the first quarter, having been ahead by as many as 14 points, 30-16, at one stage.

They generally outplayed and outhustled the 76ers in the opening period, during which Julius Randle scored 13 points and Jalen Brunson with 10 of his 23 points and 11 assists.

Mitchell Robinson had six rebounds in the first 12 minutes, and the Knicks were strong and cohesive on the defensive end against the powerful 76ers lineup. The Knicks out-rebounded the 76ers by 46-32.

Robinson gave 76ers big man Embiid fits on defense in the first half.

But with Robinson in foul trouble late in the first half, the 76ers went from merely hanging around to making a run. They trimmed the deficit to 58-54 with 1:06 left.

Then, Shake Milton banked in a three-point basket at the buzzer from beyond the midcourt line, and suddenly the Knicks led by only 63-60 at halftime despite being the better team for most of the first 24 minutes.

Milton was 2-for-2 off the bench on three-point shots during the first half, and De’Anthony Melton was 4-for-4 on three-pointers in the first half.

Embiid led the 76ers with 16 first-half points and finished with 35.

For the Knicks, Randle had 25 first-half points and led the Knicks with 35 points and eight rebounds. Robinson had nine rebounds in 13 first-half minutes.

Embiid got the 76ers within 65-64 early in the third, and Melton tied it at 69 with a three-pointer.

But the Knicks answered with a three-pointer from Quentin Grimes and a pair of free throws from Randle to slow down the visitors.

The Knicks rebuilt their lead to 87-78 late in the third, but again the Sixers would not go away quietly.

Harden (29 points and 13 assists) got Philly within 93-92 with a four-point play with 33.4 seconds left in the third.

The Knicks led 96-95 after three. Brunson was outstanding in the third, both in scoring and setting up others.