Knicks, adjusting without Karl-Anthony Towns, need overtime to defeat shorthanded 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Karl-Anthony Towns was out of action, but on the bench Wednesday night — although a little bit in disguise as he spent the first half in a bright green Philadelphia Eagles sweater. After halftime, he returned to the bench with a Knicks shirt on.

But just how long he could be sidelined, exactly what the injury is and maybe most important: how can the Knicks handle even a one-game absence are the bigger questions.

Playing without Towns who suffered a sprained right thumb Monday, the Knicks found themselves in a battle to the final buzzer against a struggling Philadelphia 76ers squad. They survived for a 125-119 overtime victory at Wells Fargo Center.

To get through this it took some late-game heroics from Jalen Brunson, who had 38 points. He scored 16 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Josh Hart had a triple-double from Josh Hart with 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Mikal Bridges provided an early boost and finished with 23 points.

The Knicks scored their first 11 points to build an early lead without a point from Brunson and seemed likely to coast to a win over the struggling 76ers early on. The Knicks opene up a 16-point first-half lead and still leading by 10 with 3:40 left in the third quarter before a comeback by Philadelphia.

After Tyrese Maxey and Paul George combined for 24 third-quarter points, pulling the 76ers within one in the final minute of the period, Brunson delivered a shot in traffic to up the lead to three. But Jeff Dowtin banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the teams to the fourth quarter tied at 85.

The 76ers never could take a lead, falling behind again by six with just over four minutes to play. But they fought back once more, tying the score at 102 and finding themselves with the ball and a chance for the lead.

Maxey misfired on a three and Hart tied up Guerschon Yabusele, forcing a jump ball. He lost that, but then stole the ball from Kelly Oubre, racing ahead for a dunk to push the Knicks up at 104-102. Maxey missed on a drive and OG Anunoby buried a three and the Knicks were up by five with 1:26 remaining. Maxey closed the gap to two again with a tough fadeaway jumper, drawing a foul on the play, with 36.2 seconds remaining.

But Brunson worked his way through the defense, dropping in a floater with 18 seconds left. A pair of Maxey free throws closed the gap to two and Brunson turned the ball over, George diving on the floor and calling timeout with 7.1 seconds left. Maxey then blew by the defense and Precious Achiuwa recovered to block it but was called for goaltending with 3.2 seconds remaining. Anunoby’s last-second attempt missed and the game went to overtime.

Anunoby opened the extra period with a driving dunk on a feed from Brunson and Brunson followed with a three-point field goal. Brunson was then fouled on a three-point attempt, draining all three shots for an eight-point lead just 1:44 into the overtime.

So for the Knicks the mystery wasn’t whether Towns would play but how would they adjust to playing without him. While the Knicks have had their starting lineup in place for more games than any other team in the NBA this season, missing one of their key pieces like Towns or Brunson is bound to send Tom Thibodeau scrambling for the playbook. The Knicks coach would have to adjust and shift priorities and play calls. Jericho Sims, called upon to get the start, entered Wednesday with 54 points scored in 32 games.

Precious Achiuwa came up with a number of big plays in overtime - a block, a bucket and a pretty feed while breaking through the trapping 76ers defense. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.

“Every player is different,” Thibodeau said before the game. “This is the league we’re in and night to night there’s a lot of changes. You get more comfortable understanding that there are going to be changes.

“You go into a game and you’re planning on, OK, they’ve had these guys playing the last four or five games and all of the sudden their lineup’s completely different. So now you have to change. You’re also dealing with your own team. Injuries happen, guys get sick. That’s all part of it. And how quickly can you adapt? That’s the challenge we all face."