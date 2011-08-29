Knicks add Mike Woodson as assistant

Mike D'Antoni cited versatility as a prime asset in the Knicks' hiring of new assistant coach Mike Woodson. And despite the former Atlanta coach's strong reputation as a defensive mind, D'Antoni refused to pigeonhole him into only one area of the team. "I expect him to add in a very positive way defensively, offensively," D'Antoni said during a conference call Monday to introduce Woodson. "Whatever we need as the Knicks' organization for him to do, he'll do."

Woodson touted his varied abilities.

"What I bring to the table, I bring experience, I bring defense, offense," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and say I'm just a defensive coach. I think I can help Mike offensively as well."

The hiring is a homecoming for Woodson, who was a first-round draft pick of the Knicks in 1980. After his rookie season, he was traded to the Nets and spent the next 10 years with the Kings, Clippers, Rockets and Cavaliers.

Woodson took over as the Hawks' coach before the 2004-05 season and remained in that role for six years, taking Atlanta to the playoffs the last three. "He's a great guy, a loyal guy and he's a good coach," D'Antoni said. "There's a lot of great coaches out there and you have to choose one. I think we chose a great one."

Woodson's Hawks teams were known for good defense, an asset that could help the Knicks, who ranked 22nd defensively last season. "Defense is one of the key factors for us as we are trying to become a top defensive team in the NBA," Amar'e Stoudemire said, "and the hiring of Mike Woodson is a great first step."

Woodson had his first conversation with D'Antoni about two months ago and interviewed for the job six weeks ago. "I see a veteran team that's headed in the right direction," Woodson said. "There's always room for improvement."

In other news, Marshall University is retiring D'Antoni's basketball jersey No. 10, which he wore during a four-year career that ended in 1973. He is second on the school's all-time assists list.

With Alan Hahn

The Dolan family owns controlling interests in the Knicks, MSG and

Cablevision. Cablevision owns Newsday.