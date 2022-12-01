Knicks defensive specialist Quentin Grimes finding his offense

Quentin Grimes, coming off his best shooting night of the season, started his fifth consecutive game on Wednesday night as the Knicks hosted the Bucks at the Garden.

The defensive specialist thinks the best is yet to come offensively. Grimes said he learned a lot while watching when he was out with a foot problem.

“I think it did [help],” Grimes said. “I tried to look at it positive while I was out, not sulking and have it be a negative. So I was just trying to see what I could do, where [Mitchell Robinson] would be at, where [Julius Randle] would be at, where I could get my shot off, and just little things like that. So I feel like it did help a lot, so when I got back I’m just cutting and making moves without the ball.”

On Tuesday, Grimes scored a season-high 16 points in 28 minutes and shot 6-for-7 from the field (3-for-4 on three-pointers) as the Knicks overwhelmed the Pistons in Detroit, 140-110.

“Really good — defensively, he's been terrific,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I think he's starting to find his rhythm now offensively. We knew it would take some time. But he guards multiple positions, a multiple-effort guy. Offensively, he plays with force, plays fast, can shoot it and put it on the floor and make plays.”

Grimes said it can be hard to focus on your shot when you are in the lineup for your defense. Plus, he’s trying to work himself into top physical shape.

“Especially when you’re trying to guard the best player, for sure,” he said. “I use a lot of legs in my jump shot, but I know the work I put in. It’ll come around. It’s only four or five games in, just being at full game speed with 30-plus minutes. So I know it’ll come, for sure. [I've] just got to keep getting my legs underneath me.”