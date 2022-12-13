Miles McBride or Immanuel Quickley might start for Knicks against Bulls

GREENBURGH, N.Y.--The kids have been all right.

As such, they may receive an opportunity for an even bigger role. Albeit temporarily.

The possibility exists that either Miles McBride or Immanuel Quickley could start for the Knicks Wednesday in Chicago if Jalen Brunson cannot play, Tom Thibodeau said following practice Tuesday at the MSG Training Facility.

According to Thibodeau, Brunson suffered a “foot contusion” in Sunday’s 112-99 win over Sacramento. With nine minutes left in the game, Kings guard Davion Mitchell landed on Brunson’s foot after attempting a layup. Brunson stayed down behind the Knicks’ basket for a few moments before he made his way to the locker room. He did not return to the game with what the team said was a sprained ankle at the time.

Brunson, who was unavailable for comment, did not participate in practice, Thibodeau said. The coach did note that the point guard “did some light shooting,” and is “feeling a lot better,” but stressed he was “questionable.” The final determination whether or not he can play will be made during Wednesday’s shootaround.

“He’s been steady for us every night, controlling the tempo,” RJ Barrett said. “He’s really been the floor general.”

If Brunson cannot play — he has started in all 27 games this season and is averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 assists per game — the most likely candidates to replace him in the starting lineup are McBride and Quickley.

“There’s great versatility,” Thibodeau said of the Knicks’ roster. “There [are] guys who have played a lot with the starters and there [are] some starters that have played a lot with the bench. So just get in there and get the job done and next guys, whether it’s [McBride or Quickley], Derrick [Rose], they’ve all had experience with the starters so I’m confident with their ability.”

McBride, who has supplanted Rose as the backup point guard, is averaging 2.6 points and 1.6 assists per game in 15 games this season. He scored a season-high 10 points in Friday’s 121-102 win in Charlotte. His career high is 15 points, set in the Knicks’ 116-103 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Dec. 16, 2021. Quickley, who has been the subject of trade rumors, has played in all 27 games this season and is averaging 10.1 points and three assists.

As is his wont, Thibodeau pointed to their defense as a key element. He believes McBride and Quickley, as well as Quentin Grimes, gives him the option to full-court press opposing ballhandlers.

“I just think ball pressure is critical, OK? Whether it’s full court or half court, how you play the ball is huge. The more pressure we can apply, the better the shell behind the ball is important as well, so it’s all tied together,” Thibodeau said.

Randle bemoans 'selfish' ejection

During the post-practice interview session, Julius Randle said it was “selfish” of him to get ejected in Sunday’s win. “I just can’t put my team in that situation. I don’t want to talk about what happened, and whether it was right or wrong. Regardless, I can’t put my teammates in that situation,” Randle said.