Deeper, tougher Knicks eliminate Cavaliers from NBA playoffs in first series victory since 2013

CLEVELAND — In the final minutes of the first half the only thing that seemed could derail the Knicks happened as Julius Randle went to the floor in pain, limping to the locker room with the Knicks up 10 and suddenly injecting life into a Cavaliers squad that seemed ready for a knockout.

With Randle out, it was only fitting that the Knicks did what they have done all season long. The “next man up,” mantra preached by Tom Thibodeau was in effect. Obi Toppin stepped off the bench and provided a bust of energy and 12 quick points. Mitchell Robinson dominated the glass. And Jalen Brunson did what he had done all series — prove to be the most valuable player on the floor.

The Knicks proved deeper, tougher and simply better in this series and the 106-95 decision ended the series in five games and gave the Knicks their first playoff series victory in 10 years and just their second since 2000.

In the end, as Cavs fans streamed for the exits, booing their own home team, the Knicks never stopped, still scrambling and hustling, . Cleveland entered the series as the No. 4 seed but the Knicks dominated from start to finish, splitting the first two games in Cleveland and then after a pair of one-sided wins at Madison Square Garden finished it off on the road at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

When the clock finally ticked down to zero the Knicks shook hands and celebrated, Randle joining them on the floor to hug his teammates. The Knicks now await the winner of the Milwaukee versus Miami series — which the Heat held a surprising three games to one advantage entering Wednesday night. The soonest the Knicks could play again is Sunday if Miami closes it out in six games or less.

This series began as a referendum on the Cavaliers offseason acquisition of Donovan Mitchell, beating the Knicks in the bidding for him in a trade from the Utah Jazz. And if anything, it proved, as good as Mitchell is, the Knicks decision to balk at the price and keep the depth of their roster in place was the correct choice. RJ Barrett (21 points) and Mitchell Robinson (18 rebounds) took center stage for much of the night as the Knicks sent Mitchell and the Cavs to their summer vacation.

Jalen Brunson the player the Knicks did land in the offseason, proved to be the most valuable player in the series with 23 points and orchestrating the game from the point, but the Knicks got contributions up and down the roster. The two-headed monster of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the paint? Dominated by Robinson. Quentin Grimes, the best perimeter defender, forced to miss the last two and a half games? Josh Hart steps in and limits Mitchell to 5-for-18 shooting in Game 4 and 11-for-25 (3-for-11 from three) in this closing effort — while not coming off the court in the second half for a moment — playing 47 minutes on the night.

And fittingly, Hart and Robinson grabbed offensive rebounds with two minutes left. Hart had 12 rebounds on the night and Robinson finished with a staggering 11 offensive rebounds.

The Knicks outrebounded the Cavaliers 62-35

“Fourth quarter, but especially the last six minutes, that’s winning time,” Hart said in the morning. “In my mind, there’s no such thing as fatigue, no such thing as being tired, no such thing as being hurt. If I’m out there, that’s the time where I got to raise my attention to detail, raise my intensity, raise my energy even more. And that’s something that I’ve always been wired to do. So for me, it’s once that time hits, it’s totally different. In my eyes, it’s 0-0 and you’ve got to go win it.”

The Knicks seemed in control throughout the series and in this closeout game dominated almost from the opening tip. But with 1:17 to play in the first half and the Knicks up 10, Randle jumped to try to block a Caris LeVert shot in the lane and landed on LeVert’s foot, turning the same left ankle that sidelined him for the final five games of the regular season and took him nearly three weeks to find his way back into action. He remained down for a long time and when he was helped to his feet two members of the Knicks training staff attempted to help him off the court on their shoulders. Randle shoved them away and walked on his own with a severe limp back to the bench and then to the locker room.

“Don’t do that,” Barrett said in the morning when asked if seeing injuries and upsets it put more on the team to try to get this series over with. “Trying to close them out, don’t want to give them any life, trying to close it out on the road. That’s what we’re focused on.

At the start of the second half the team announced Randle was doubtful to return with another sprained left ankle. And almost immediately Toppin hit a corner three put the Knicks up 13. And after a Mitchell bucket, Toppin leaked out ahead of the pack for a windmill dunk. In a span of less than eight minutes he scored all 12 of his points in the game.