Knicks, Cavaliers remain a mystery to each other

When the regular season came to an end Sunday afternoon it hit another goal for the Knicks. Earning a playoff spot? Check. Finish off a 47-35 campaign that was better than anyone outside their locker room could have predicted? Check.

And now stop pretending that they haven’t been planning for a first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers for weeks? Check.

The Knicks and Cavaliers have met four times this season and the most recent was less than two weeks ago. And even though Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has insisted at every mention of the series that the focus was on the task in front of them, they’ve already been planning and plotting. The coaches have been poring over film of every possession, searching for answers of how to hit the next goal: Winning this series.

The Cavaliers have taken a different path, openly talking about the Knicks, discussing their strengths and threats, and eschewing the mystery that Thibodeau has shrouded the series in.

“Tomorrow we’ll dig in and then lay out the plan and then just get ready,” Thibodeau said Sunday after the final game on the schedule. “Go day by day. That’s the way we approach it.”

But there is some mystery after the Knicks won the season series, 3-1. The Cavaliers saw Jalen Brunson pour in 48 points on March 31, but they didn’t see Julius Randle that night and don’t know if the Knicks' All-Star will be back or limited if he returns after spraining his left ankle. Earlier in the season, the first time they met the Knicks still had Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish in the rotation. Point guard Darius Garland missed that night for the Cavaliers.

The second time they met — the game that the Knicks shifted their rotation and turned their season around — the Cavaliers were without center Jarrett Allen. The third meeting, Mitchell Robinson was sidelined. So while they study the film and while they have seen plenty of each other, do they really know what is coming Saturday when the series begins?

“Well, you’re going to be challenged a lot differently in the playoffs,” Thibodeau said. “It’s different because you’re playing the same team over and over. But we know how good they are and we know the things that we have to do in order to give ourselves a good chance of being successful. So, understand how important it is to attack. You can attack the right way. And I think if we do that, it’ll be positive.”

After that last meeting, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, who has years of playoff experience in Utah and now is trying to teach his team what lies ahead, said the Knicks took the game over late, “Don’t think they did anything different. That’s just something guys have to get used to. Understanding that . . . you have to finish through contact, you can hit people, can hold. Certain things you can’t teach and that’s one of them.”

As their season came to an end, the Cavaliers were still talking about those lessons learned.

“The game that Jalen Brunson had put us on high alert,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Sunday. “And I think that's a good thing for us. To have that appropriate fear of your opponent. We'll use it, we'll watch the film, we'll figure it out and we'll be better.”