In this Knicks postseason, a loose ball secures win 

CLEVELAND — As the Knicks embarked on a playoff run Saturday, Tom Thibodeau didn’t want to compare this team to the one that went out in five games two seasons ago. But one point he has made repeatedly is that there is a lesson to be learned: A loose ball that got away in Game 1 against Atlanta in the playoffs cost them the game and, he believes, the series.

That point has been made to the team more times than the players can count — although RJ Barrett estimated it at a million, perhaps a light exaggeration. But this time it was Julius Randle who outhustled the Cavaliers to snare an offensive rebound with less than 10 seconds left to secure the Knicks’ 101-97 victory.

“Funny how things turn, right?” Randle said. “Yeah. We were in the exact same position two years ago. So it’s funny how things turn. That experience was important for us. It brought us to this point here. Great first game for us.”

Barrett said: “Understanding how important Game 1 is, you want to start off on the right track. Happy we were able to get Game 1, but just being here before, we know it’s a long series, a long way to go. So can’t be satisfied.”

Playing past struggles

Barrett struggled through a 2-for-12 shooting performance, finishing with seven points. He was 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter but was on the floor for nearly the entire period anyway.

“Man, top to bottom. I didn’t have my shot going tonight,” Barrett said. “But I was able to make plays, play defense. Doing everything, that’s how you win games. Hustle, and it’s really a team effort.”

And it was. Even with Barrett’s struggles and Immanuel Quickley enduring an 0-for-5, four-turnover night, the Knicks’ bench outscored the Cavs’ bench 37-14 and the Knicks had a huge impact on the glass, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds. Barrett attributed the ability to survive when things aren’t going well to that experience of being in the postseason two years ago.

“Yeah, it’s different the second time around,” he said. “I think it’s easier to focus on the game and not get caught up in everything. Just staying poised throughout, that helped us tonight.”

Winning = honors

The NBA released the finalists for regular-season awards Friday and the Knicks had two players represented — Immanuel Quickley for Sixth Man of the Year and Jalen Brunson for Most Improved Player.

“I’m just more concerned really with the team, but I think all those things are a byproduct of the team’s success,” Thibodeau said. “And then individual players do get recognized. So I’m hopeful for both guys, obviously. But it’s also a tribute to their teammates and the way they’ve worked as a group.”