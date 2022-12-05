Tom Thibodeau has second thoughts about Saturday's bad loss

In the roughly 27 hours from the time Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Dallas came to a merciful ending until tip-off Sunday evening, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had time to study the film of just what had gone wrong.

And after hesitating to judge his team and its 41-15 third-quarter collapse immediately after the game, he came up with some thoughts — and it wasn’t the third quarter.

“I think the big thing was the first half,” Thibodeau said of a half in which the Knicks had a seven-point lead before it all fell apart in a 121-100 loss to Dallas. “I thought we did a lot of good things to build the lead. And then the turnovers probably hurt us, the second shots.

“And then the third quarter, there was a lot of switching going on for both teams. They were hitting the paint, they were spitting it out. I think they hit nine threes in the third. So the ability to close out and take that space away -— you’ve got to be in early to get out early. And then conversely, we probably over-dribbled. Same thing. That’s what the switching game can do. When you do hit the paint, that’s when you have to think spray, and when you do that, that’s when you can get your drive-pass opportunities, and that’s what gives you rhythm threes. “

Rest day

Midway through the first quarter Sunday, Thibodeau sent his first subs into the game — usually a spot for Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose. But this time it was Quickley and little-used Miles McBride.

Rose was not on the injury report and was available if needed, but in the second game of a back-to-back set, the Knicks were holding him out as a rest day if possible.