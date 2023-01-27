Julius Randle scores 37 as Knicks top Celtics in OT

BOSTON — As the Knicks were enduring four straight losses the question came up of urgency, a search for a reason for the latest struggles resulting in a finger pointed at the effort and attention needed every night.

To say that they needed to overachieve Thursday might against the first-place Celtics seems an understatement. Before the game began the TNT studio crew was mocking them — Charles Barkley claiming they haven’t been relevant since the Patrick Ewing days and Shaquille O’Neal bungling Julius Randle’s name.

As he poured in basket after basket with his name announced over the public address system every time, Randle’s name should be clear to the crew. And the Knicks, with an imposing opponent across from them for a second straight game, responded to the call for urgency. This time the Knicks survived a 15-point deficit, a blown double-digit lead of their own and overtime for a 120-117 win.

Paired with Tuesday’s victory over Cleveland, the Knicks have put together an unlikely two-game win streak. In the end, it was Celtics star Jayson Tatum missing on a long three-pointer and as the buzzer sounded, Jalen Brunson blocked Malcolm Brogdon’s desperation three.

“I think how we played last game, just getting that win, is how we’re going to have to play,” RJ Barrett said before the game. “Especially during this stretch and just the rest of the season. We have a lot of big games coming up. When you’re trying to be the best you have to beat the best. It’s going to be good for us to go against these teams and challenge ourselves and scratch and claw and come up with some wins.”

Randle, who finished with 37 points, was trading baskets with Tatum (35 points), helping the Knicks cling to a lead that had been 13 with just over seven minutes remaining. But when Randle turned the ball over with an errant pass, the Celtics ran it down and Tatum found Brogdon for a three-point field goal and the Knicks' advantage was down to two with 1:57 remaining in regulation

Out of a timeout, Brunson misfired from three, but Brogdon rimmed out a three-pointer on the other end. Again, the Knicks came up empty as Brunson was stripped and a 24-second violation was whistled with 1:02 to play.

Tatum took it in his own hands and blew past the Knicks defenders for a game-tying layup with 48.5 seconds left. Again, the Knicks came up empty as Quentin Grimes missed from three and when Tatum missed a stepback three and Jericho Sims blocked Robert Williams follow attempt the game was headed to overtime.

Derrick White buried an open corner three to put Boston in front and while the Knicks went scoreless for the opening 2:15 of overtime the Celtics stretched the lead to five. Randle finally got the Knicks on the board with a three. But with three chances to take the lead the Knicks missed each shot until Barrett finally connected on a corner three with 28.1 seconds left in overtime to give the Knicks a 116-115 lead.

But with Tatum in the backcourt as a decoy out of a timeout, the Celtics inbounded to Brown, whose layup put Boston in front with 24.3 seconds left. Randle went to the free-throw line with 21.2 seconds left and converted a pair to push the Knicks in front again, leaving the Celtics with an opportunity for a last shot. Brown drew a foul with 7.6 seconds left but missed both free throws off the front rim.

Barrett pulled down the rebound and was fouled with 5.7 seconds left, draining a pair for a three-point lead.

“I would say we’ve just got to sprint through the finish line,” Brunson said before the game. “As you get close to the All-Star break, guys start to think about the break and needing rest or whatever. But ever since I can remember, it's just always been about sprinting through the finish line, sprinting through it. Once you get that recharge, sprint to the next finish line. So we’ve just got to be able to continue to be locked in, focus on one game at a time and not really worry about what's coming in the future.”

Against the Celtics, the Knicks did very well in the present.