Knicks' Chandler faces hurdles in contract extension

Wilson Chandler ostensibly is in a contract year, so to start off the season averaging 21.0 points - just behind team leader Amar'e Stoudemire (21.3) - makes it easy for his agent. But despite the fact that the Knicks are thrilled with Chandler, it is unlikely the team will sign him to a contract extension by tomorrow's deadline.

Chandler's agent, Chris Luchey, was in New York to meet with Knicks president Donnie Walsh to discuss the situation.

"All the talks have been positive," Luchey said after his client had 22 points and 16 rebounds in last night's 100-95 loss to the Trail Blazers. "I think the Knicks have an interest in extending him . . . I think it's more of a question with ownership and the direction and really collective bargaining. That's the hurdle for everyone in that class."

The real issue at hand is the flexibility the Knicks would like to maintain in free agency next summer, especially with Carmelo Anthony as a potential target. Chandler would be a restricted free agent, so the Knicks would have the right to match any offer made to him.

Luchey also is a central figure in an NBA investigation into allegations levied against the Knicks for holding illegal predraft workouts, which reportedly were arranged by the team's director of East Coast scouting, Rodney Heard. Luchey was named in the Yahoo! Sports report as being connected to Heard, who reportedly worked out Chandler before the 2007 draft. Chandler denied he was involved in any illegal workouts with Heard.

NBA commissioner David Stern last week said that he doesn't expect a quick resolution.

Luchey, who also denied any illegal involvement with Heard, said he has not heard from the NBA as of yet. Walsh declined to comment on the situation.

