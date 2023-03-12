Knicks' Jalen Brunson still out, but for how long?

LOS ANGELES — Jalen Brunson was held out Saturday with what the team called a sore left foot and what Tom Thibodeau described as a bruise. But what no one seems willing to talk about is just how long the Knicks could be without their valuable point guard.

Thibodeau said that Brunson had X-rays done on the foot which were negative, but remained vague on when he will play. Brunson missed two games with the injury and then returned Thursday in Sacramento and scored 19 points in 19 minutes in the first half before being ruled for the second half.

“He got a little better, but he's out tonight, just day to day,” Thibodeau said before the game. “He had X-rays and they were negative. We just wanted to make sure.”

Thibodeau said that the injury is not the same as Quentin Grimes early-season problems — although both were called a sore foot in the team injury reports. Thibodeau said it was a bruise and that he would be day-to-day.

“When he's healthy enough he goes,” Thibodeau said. “So, just, you know, do the rehab, talk to the medical people. When he gets cleared, he's cleared and he'll play.”

“He’s been there for us, he’s our floor general,” RJ Barrett said. “Definitely miss having him on the floor but that was that and we got to figure it out and figure out how to get these wins. Every game is intense from start to finish.We will figure it out somehow.”

Big boards

Josh Hart tied the Knicks franchise record for offensive rebounds by a guard Friday in Sacramento with eight — matching Micheal Ray Richardson and Ernie Grunfeld.

“I’ve always said I try to bring whatever I can to help the team,” Hart said. “Do a little bit of everything, get us second chance points, second chance possessions, those kind of things are great. That’s just my style of playing. Sometimes it’s the luck of the bounce. It’s kind of how I play.”