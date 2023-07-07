The Knicks have made some moves, but what comes next is a question mark

LAS VEGAS — While the attention at a sold-out Thomas and Mack Center was focused on the debut of Victor Wembanyama as the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League kicked off, along with the pregame drama of the Wembanyama’s security allegedly roughing up Britney Spears before the local police squashed any charges, the Knicks weren’t exactly forgotten amid the hype.

But mostly, it was scouts and executives of other teams asking what the Knicks are doing. While the team was expected to officially announce the roster moves that took place in recent weeks, it was coming in pieces.

The Knicks announced the trade of Obi Toppin, although the headline on their release was simply, “Knicks acquire two future draft picks.” The signing of Donte DiVincenzo remains unofficial and Josh Hart opting into his deal has not been announced, although both are hardly a secret.

But what’s next — and most expect a next — is a mystery.

The Knicks remain in the market for a star, not coming as close as they did last summer when they chased Donovan Mitchell, but in the market for Paul George and listening in on talk about star talent that could be on the move. And even if they keep their core intact, they still have work to do around the margins, namely finding a backup power forward to replace Toppin.

In parting ways with Toppin, the Knicks are bringing back a pair of future second-round picks. A source confirmed reports that the picks are far off pieces, a 2028 second-rounder that is the less favorable of the Indiana Pacers or Phoenix Suns pick and a 2029 second-rounder, again the worse of Indiana or Washington’s.

While the Knicks remained silent, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and team president Kevin Pritchard spoke Thursday at a press conference to officially announce the signing of free agent Bruce Brown, who was also a Knicks target in free agency.

Carlisle praised the skillset of Toppin and what he can bring to the Pacers.

“One of the statistics we happened upon — we have another deal that’s in the works that we can’t really talk about — but the rumored player in that deal is the No. 1 player in effective field-goal percentage in transition,” said Carlisle of Toppin based on the least two years combined. “And No. 2 is [Indiana point guard] Tyrese [Haliburton]. And No. 3 is Bruce Brown. So our management team has done a great job of adding a couple of great pieces to what our identity is, a fast team.”

Toppin certainly contributed that to the Knicks, but could not do all of the things that the team needed, defend and rebound, to earn more minutes and get himself in line for a sizable contract extension beginning next season.

While Toppin had a limited role the Knicks, they still need to fill that spot. Right now, Josh Hart and RJ Barrett are the most likely candidates to fill in behind Julius Randle for the few minutes he sits. Isaiah Roby, a four-year veteran, is playing on the Knicks Summer League squad to try and earn that spot.

Brown could have done it before signing with Indiana. He revealed Thursday that he only had two meetings in free agency — the first with the Knicks and then Indiana before shutting down the process.

“The Knicks were the first,” Brown said. “I think we had others lined up, but we didn’t make it there,”

While Brown praised a recruiting pitch from Haliburton, money may have been the bigger factor with the Pacers blowing the market away with a two-year, $45 million deal (the second year is a team option). The Knicks were armed only with the non-taxpayer midlevel exception of $12.4 million, which they then used most of secure DiVincenzo.