Fournier: 'My season has been over for a very long time'

MIAMI — Evan Fournier was among Knicks players reflecting on the season that had just ended Friday night.

“Reflecting on it?” Fournier said. “My season has been over for a very long time, actually. This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago.”

Fournier began this season as the incumbent starter at shooting guard, a position earned by not just being in the second season of a four-year, $73 million deal, but by doing his job in his first season in New York — setting a franchise record for three-point field goals made. But it was apparent he was a placeholder until Quentin Grimes was ready to provide the Knicks with shooting, but also a defensive upgrade. That came after seven starts when he was sent to the bench and then after 13 games he was out of the rotation — appearing in just 14 more games, mostly garbage time, and never in the postseason.

With one guaranteed season left on his contract he isn’t free to leave but has little doubt he’s gone.

“You know I’m not gonna be back,” Fournier said. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands, though. Yeah. I mean, wouldn’t you guys be surprised? Eleven years in, big contract, they’re obviously trying to develop the young guys. I didn’t play this year, so why would you bring me back?”

“I was just being myself. What else am I gonna do? Bitch at guys? Be unreasonable and just go on Twitter and go crazy? I’m not that guy. I understand it’s a business. I know who I am as a player. Nothing changed. Sometimes, things just don’t work out. They wanted to move on, and you can’t argue that decision, so it is what it is.”

He never complained through the season and worked, hopeful that a chance would come and if it didn’t, he will be ready for the next opportunity somewhere else.

“In the playoffs, it’s even harder, because of the intensity and you wanna help and you see the crowd,” he said. “But, you know, I knew it wasn’t gonna happen, so try to stay positive with the guys, try to help, talk to a few of the players that don’t have the experience. Did I feel like I could help? I mean, I felt like I could help all season, so yeah, for sure.”