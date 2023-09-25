Knicks promote Gersson Rosas to VP of basketball operations

With training camp a week away — and important decisions looming — the Knicks promoted Gersson Rosas to senior vice president of basketball operations on Monday, a league source confirmed.

The promotion puts Rosas in line behind team president Leon Rose and executive vice President and senior basketball advisor William Wesley.

Rosas previously served as an executive for the Houston Rockets for 16 years — with a brief turn as the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks in 2013 — and then served as president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves for two years. After being let go by the Timberwolves, he joined the Knicks as a consultant midway through the 2021-22 season.

His promotion comes after the team parted ways with general manager Scott Perry, whose contract expired this summer after six seasons with the team.

While Rosas already was deeply involved in team decisions, the first big decision will be what to do about a contract extension for Immanuel Quickley. After finishing second in the voting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Quickley is eligible for an extension until Oct. 23 and if they don’t reach an agreement he will become a restricted free agent next summer.