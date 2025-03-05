Steph Curry limped into Madison Square Garden Tuesday evening, still showing the effects of the ankle injury he suffered Monday in Charlotte. But the question of whether he would be on the floor at game time was enough to elicit a laugh from his coach.

"One trip to the Garden,” Steve Kerr said with a smile. “Pretty sure he’s going to do everything possible to play. He also knows he can’t do anything silly.”

For Curry, it means one more chance to put on a show in the spotlight of the Garden, a place where he had not lost a game in more than 10 years and where a player begins to count down and treasure the chances as they grow in years. So he seemed to shake off the limp and put on his usual pregame show with the seats around the court already filled with cameras and recorders focused on him.

The Knicks defense was just as focused on Curry, but that only made the burst that would come seem inevitable. And it did, 14 points in the third quarter, 28 points and nine assists on the night, and a back-breaking catch-and-shoot three with defenders tightly clinging to him in the fourth to help Golden State pull away for a 114-102 win.

If Jalen Brunson elicits MVP chants from Knicks fans in almost every arena he travels to, the large contingent of fans cheering shots and passes from Curry seemed dedicated strictly to him. When Kevon Looney converted a layup with 2:39 left to stretch the lead to 12 and send the Knicks, shoulders slumped, to a timeout, it was the pass from Curry that had the crowd on its feet.

And with 1:29 left, after the Knicks got a stop, Mikal Bridges turned the ball over as he tried to save it and the ball moved to a wide open Curry. As he swished the three the crowd was as loud as it had been for the Knicks all night.

The task for Brunson took on an added level of difficulty Tuesday as the Knicks were without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was not with the team for personal reasons. Mitchell Robinson, on a minutes limit, had just two games and 25 minutes under his belt since returning from nearly 10 months on the sidelines, rehabilitating from his second ankle surgery last season.

The Golden State defense seemed to sell out to stop Brunson even more than the Knicks did for Curry. And, after a 17-point first half, it worked — Brunson scoring just two points in the second half before that final 2:39 when the deficit was double figures. He finished with 25 points. OG Anunoby picked up much of the scoring load with 29 points.

Since Kerr coached him with Team USA in the World Cup two years ago, Brunson has continued to rise, earning All-NBA honors last season and finishing fifth in the MVP balloting. This season he was named an All-Star starter for the first time.

“Last year, we came in here and had a good game, got off to a great start, and we defended [Brunson] pretty well,” Kerr said before the game. “And then I think three weeks later at Chase, he came out and just torched us for [34]. So we know what kind of competitor he is.”

After a back and forth start to the game, with Brunson leading the Knicks with nine points and three assists in the first quarter to build a 26-25 lead, Cam Payne and Anunoby drained consecutive threes to give the Knicks a 34-27 lead early in the second quarter.

The Knicks were able to maintain that through the first half, taking a 55-47 lead into the break. And while it was Brunson who was leading the offense with 17 points and four assists, it was the defense spearheaded by Bridges that kept Golden State, and specifically Curry, in check. Curry had eight points on 3-for-9 shooting and was 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. As a team, Golden State was just 5-for-23 from three-point range in the opening half, as Curry was chased through an endless series of cuts and screens by Bridges.

“Just have to execute well,” Kerr said before the game of the challenge presented by Bridges and Anunoby as a defensive pairing. “We’ve got to anticipate that Mikal will be draped all over Steph.”

But, as many have tried for 16 years, what feels like having Curry contained can change in a flash. And it did at the start of the second half when Curry scored six points in the opening 89 seconds. He put up 14 points in the third quarter and helped Golden State to take the lead before the Knicks fought back — started with a Bridges block of a Curry drive. But, with a three from Buddy Hield with 2.2 seconds left, Golden State took an 82-81 lead into the fourth quarter.

NOTES & QUOTES: Thibodeau said he was uncertain if Towns would be with the team for the flight to Los Angeles to start a five-game, 11-night trip. … The Knicks added Anton Watson, who was waived by Boston this week, on a two-way contract. They still have one standard contract spot available.