Knicks blow out Golden State by 38 points, win eighth in a row

Midway through the fourth quarter a strange thing happened at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks, let's say passionate, coach Tom Thibodeau sat down.

It was just the latest oddity on display. What if I told you the Knicks hosted Golden State Tuesday night and as expected, one team was putting on an offensive display, where crossing half court seemed a safe range for three-pointers to fall and every effort to stop them opened another avenue for a new weapon to unleash? And what if you were watching as a stifling defense turned the game into a blowout?

Would you in your wildest imagination picture that it was the Knicks firing from all angles? Is there any chance you’d think that it was Golden State throwing in the towel and emptying the bench early in the fourth quarter?

Whatever the expectations were — and the explanations were easy to point to with Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins sitting out — the Knicks never trailed in a 132-94 blowout of Golden State, picking up their eighth consecutive victory and snapping Golden State’s stranglehold at Madison Square Garden, beating them at home for the first time since February 27, 2013.

For the Knicks, currently holding the longest winning streak in the NBA, it was another night in hich everything seemed to be clicking and in the fourth quarter, only one Knicks starter — Quentin Grimes — saw the floor at all. Jalen Brunson got it started and left with 21 points. Grimes had 19 and RJ Barrett added 18. Julius Randle had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Immanuel Quickley came off the bench and scored 22 points.

From there, it became a showcase for the second — and third — teamers with Isaiah Hartenstein throwing length of the floor outlet passes, Ryan Arcidiacano getting his first points of the season and the Knicks just trying to get to the finish line and ready for a game Wednesday night against Toronto.

The Knicks entered the night not only with a seven-game winning streak, but six straight wins on the road, where they had a 10-6 record, second-best in the NBA. But at home the Knicks were just 7-7 — only four teams in the NBA entering the night with fewer home wins. And Golden State was a league-worst 3-14 on the road this season.



Perhaps more telling than any location numbers, although the absence of Curry and his annual quest to create memorable scoring performances at the Garden certainly helped, was that the Knicks have become a defensive power during the winning streak, while the defending champions have struggled to maintain their identity on that end of the floor.

“They’re defending really well,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “And they’re getting stops. And it seems like they’re shooting better. Randle and Barrett are shooting the ball a lot better than the first time we saw them a month or so ago. So they’re in a good place on a good run.”

With 1:02 left in the first half, Grimes took a three from the left corner and missed, but landed on Ty Jerome’s foot and turned his right ankle. Grimes was on the ground in pain before finally getting up, remaining in the game to shoot three free throws with the review ruling it was a flagrant foul. He then exited and headed straight to the locker room.

The Knicks still managed a 69-56 lead at the half with Grimes contributing 13 points and three assists, while Brunson led the way with 16 points. Without Curry and Wiggins and Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole each misfiring on four of five three-pointers in the half, Golden State stayed within reach thanks to 6-for-11 shooting beyond the arc for the rest of the team.

The Knicks outshot them from three, converting 11 of 24 despite Barrett and Randle each missing 4 of five. Quickley was 3-for-3, and Grimes was 3-for-6 and Brunson was 2-for-3.

Brunson jumper, then a Brunson steal and feed to Grimes for a three, then a Barrett drive and the lead goes from 10 to 80-63, forcing Golden State to call time with 7:45 left in the third quarter.