Knicks, playing without Jalen Brunson, wake up and pull away vs. Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — Julius Randle warned a week ago that when the Knicks face inferior opponents, they cannot “play with their food.” By that standard, for much of Saturday night’s game, they were sticking vegetables in their noses and making a mess of everything before finally escaping with a 106-94 win over the Grizzlies at FedEx Forum.

The victory was coach Tom Thibodeau’s 500th in the NBA in 873 games (.573). The Knicks (23-16) moved to 16-0 against teams below .500.

“To me, it’s a byproduct of a lot of people working together,” Thibodeau said. “I’ve been fortune to have a number of great players, great assistants, great organizations. You’re just part of it. From that standpoint, I’m proud of it, but it’s all the people you’re doing it with. You can’t do stuff like that without great players. So I’m fortunate right now with the group that we have. We have an incredible group of players — not only players, but who they are as people as well.’’

“I was happy for him,” Randle said. “Appreciative that we could be a part of it. Five hundred wins is a great accomplishment. A lot of work, a lot of time spent, a lot of hours. Congrats to Coach.”

Randle had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists but also had six turnovers. Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points, blocked four shots and grabbed 20 rebounds, matching his career high set 10 days earlier. He has pulled down at least 19 rebounds three times in the last six games.

Deuce McBride ably filled in for the injured Jalen Brunson (left calf contusion) with a career-high 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and OG Anunoby added 18 points.

Rookie GG Jackson, who had appeared in only six games this season, scored a career-best 20 points for Memphis (14-25).

After arriving in town Friday afternoon, the Knicks were able to scout the Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Clippers, at least giving themselves a chance to put faces to the names of some of the players they’d be facing.

When the game began, because of some long-term and recent injuries, the list of players missing for the Grizzlies was nearly as long as the players who were available. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. were out.

And in the first quarter, Jake LaRavia came off the bench and played just one minute before heading to the locker room with a sprained left ankle, done for the night.

The Knicks had one late scratch — Brunson sat out after testing his injured calf on the court before the start of the game — and for much of the night, that seemed like more than they could overcome even though they were facing an assortment of players from the fringes of the Grizzlies’ roster and call-ups from the G League.

Without their floor general, the Knicks moved McBride into the starting lineup for the first time this season and put the ball in the hands of Randle, who tried to control the action and drew double- and triple-teams every time he started to move toward the rim.

The result accentuated the need for the Knicks to have Brunson in the lineup. Randle turned the ball over three times in the first quarter and the Knicks saw the makeshift Memphis lineup go ahead 8-2 and holds leads of 27-25 after one quarter and 57-53 at halftime.

“Stop turning the ball over,” Randle said of the halftime message. “I was awful. I was terrible. I’m not going to lie, I was terrible. It was just a sluggish game, all around sloppy. But we found a way to get the win. That’s what matters.”

With the Knicks clinging to a 73-69 lead, Donte DiVincenzo had a steal that led to a three-point field goal, then made another steal, with Josh Hart scrambling for the loose ball and flinging it ahead to DiVincenzo for a dunk. DiVincenzo sank another three to put the Knicks ahead 81-69, their largest lead of the night, and they took an 83-72 lead into the fourth quarter.