Knicks roll past Grizzlies, extend win streak to four games

The debate has seemed endless about the Knicks rotation and the minutes piled on the starting five, Tom Thibodeau’s record and success in turning around the franchise wasn't enough to keep critics from dissecting the rotation.

The easy retort for Thibodeau and his supporters has been the best one: look at the record. The Knicks were a dysfunctional mess when he arrived and in the first four seasons as coach he has led the franchise to three playoff berths including two straight trips to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

But then are nights like Monday when a challenge can be put on display that clarifies the two differing strategies. The Knicks hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden and you could take your pick: the Knicks' starter-heavy lineup or the Grizzlies desire to hand out participation trophies, spreading minutes out almost equally up and down the lineup.

So maybe by this 48-minute effort it’s time to end the debate. It would be hard to convince any observer that the Knicks didn’t look like the fresher, better-conditioned and sharper group than the waves of players the Grizzlies sent out. The Knicks (31-16) methodically put together a 143-106 rout of the red-hot Grizzlies (31-16).

The win was the fourth straight for the Knicks and another convincing performance against a tough Western Conference opponent. They snapped a six-game win streak for Memphis. The Knicks scored 140-plus points for a second straight game, and the last time they accomplished this feat was in December 1965.

Mikal Bridges, who leads the NBA in minutes per game and total minutes played this season, looked tireless as he poured in 28 points, running past the fast-paced Grizzlies defenders time after time. He also stifled Ja Morant on the other end of the court, limiting him to just 10 points. Jalen Brunson, with four first-half fouls, played just 25 minutes but still managed 20 points. Josh Hart played just 26 minutes. It was his lowest since opening night in Boston.

The reason the Knicks didn’t pile on the usual minutes count was that they turned this game into a blowout in the third quarter and never relented. With 3:55 remaining, Thibodeau emptied the farthest reaches of the bench. For a night that meant the Knicks had nine players in double-figure minutes and there was little drop-off with the second unit. For one night you could interchange Precious Achiuwa, Deuce McBride or Cam Payne and see the lead continue to balloon.

The Knicks have four starters in the top five spots in total minutes played this season, including holding down the top three spots (Bridges, Hart and OG Anunoby) with Brunson fifth. Only Karl-Anthony Towns has dipped to 28th overall. Towns is last among the starters in minutes per game — and still is at 34.7.

Contrast that with the Grizzlies, who don’t have a single player on the roster averaging 30 minutes per game. They instead boast 10 players who have averaged at least 20 minutes. And although some have been limited in game action, 16 players who have averaged double-figure minutes this season.

“It’s not a magical number that we want to keep guys below 30,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “Sometimes it works out that way. But we definitely have leaned into more 10 man, especially 11 man rotations.”

The choice was easy on this night as the Knicks controlled the action and made a mockery of the NBA’s pace stats. The Grizzlies entered the night first in the NBA and the Knicks were 27th, but you’d never know watching the Knicks race out to a 31-9 edge in fast-break points and force 26 turnovers.

The Knicks built leads of as many as 13 in the first half, racing out of the gate with energy and efficiency just as they did Saturday against Sacramento and after seeing Memphis close within 34-31 after the first quarter managed to stretch the advantage to 60-52 at the half.

The Knicks forced 14 turnovers in the half and had 10 steals The bench held their own. They were outscored just 21-19 at the half as the Grizzlies went 11 deep.

“The thing is, we don’t like to play slow either,” Thibodeau said. “If you dug into the numbers and you look at fast break points and the things that we do, the thing is you have to attack and beat their side down the floor. We want to play a certain style. We’ve got to be strong on both sides of the ball. That’s the challenge.”