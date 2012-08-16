Knicks guard Iman Shumpert's rehab progressing on schedule

Knicks guard Iman Shumpert is biding his time until he can get back into a regular workout routine.

The second-year pro, who tore the ACL in his left knee in Game 1 of the Knicks' first-round playoff series against the Heat in April, admitted it's "frustrating" watching other players work out.

"I have a steady rehab and we mix it up," said Shumpert, who was on hand to help direct children Thursday at Nate Robinson's basketball camp at Fundamental Sports Training in Westbury. "There's a little bit more I can do every day, but it's definitely not the same thing being on the court sweating. I can't wait until I get back."

Eight months was the original timetable, according to Shumpert, and he said he's taking the proper time to make sure he stays on his rehab schedule.

"It's getting better . . . Everything's been good so far," Shumpert said. "I haven't had any bad days. I'm happy about that. I'll be going to a MRI soon and see if we can pick up the intensity of my rehab."

When Shumpert returns, he expects the Knicks to be a formidable team.

"I think having a full training camp together and having a full year under our belt, I think that the guys will be closer together," the 6-5 defensive wiz said. "We have some new additions, some new pieces. I think we're all going to mix well."

As for the departure of Jeremy Lin, Shumpert said: "I feel that everybody needs to do what's best for them. When [Lin] signed the agreement, I knew there could be a chance that the Knicks might not match it. That's just how this business goes . . . Now we have Raymond Felton and we have Jason Kidd, so that's what we're going to worry about."

Shumpert's appearance was definitely a boon for Fundamental Sports Training (FST).

"It's great for the kids," said Skip Gehring, owner and operator of the facility. "This helps the kids realize that everybody has to start somewhere. It could be a goal they can achieve."