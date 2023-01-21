Knicks miss Mitchell Robinson's defense in loss to Hawks

ATLANTA —If there was a mystery of what life would be like for the Knicks as they embark on what will likely be at least a month without Mitchell Robinson, Onyeka Okongwu put an exclamation point on the answer.

With 7:19 remaining and the Knicks fading fast Friday night, Julius Randle, shifted over to center and reached for a rebound. But Okongwu reached over him, grabbed the ball easily and threw down an uncontested reverse dunk.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau threw all kinds of combinations out with Jericho Sims starting at center and Isaiah Hartenstein seeing significant time at the position, but the gaping hole in the defense was evident as the Knicks fell, 139-124, to the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Okongwu’s follow dunk was just one lowlight in a fourth-quarter collapse. The Knicks were trailing by one at the start, but a 1-for-10 shooting slump provided Atlanta with an opening and they blew through, opening leads 19 in the quarter. Knicks nemesis Trae Young had 26 points over the first three quarters but didn’t join the fun until he converted a technical free throw with 3:58 remaining, his 27th point upping the lead to 17.

But Atlanta got 29 points from DeJounte Murray and contributions up and down the lineup. The win was the fifth straight for Atlanta after a chaotic start to the season and paired with the three consecutive losses for the Knicks, the Hawks moved within a half-game of them in the Eastern Conference standings.

This was the first test for the Knicks of what will be an extended absence for Robinson and while their offense remained fine without him, the missing defense and rebounding was evident from the start.

The Knicks shot 16-for-20 in the first quarter but managed just a 38-35 lead despite the 80% shooting as Atlanta piled up six offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points without Robinson on the floor.

Hot shooting continued as the Knicks ran it to 24-for-30 before cooling off to 71.4% for the half. But Atlanta hung with them, missing a three at the buzzer to allow the Knicks to escape to the locker room with a 71-68 halftime lead. The offensive performance was up and down the lineup with RJ Barrett leading the way with 6-for-6 shooting and Immanuel Quickley going 4-for-4 off the bench. But every Knicks player who entered shot at least 50%. in the half.

But the Hawks came out in control — running off an 13-0 spurt in the opening 2:59 of the third quarter with Young scoring nine of the points as he drew a fourth foul on Quentin Grimes, and a flagrant in the process for impeding his landing area. Finally, Randle converted one of two from the line to stop the run — but the Knicks immediately gave up a three to Murray on the other and the Atlanta lead was up to 84-72.

By the end of the quarter the Hawks were clinging to a 102-101 lead as Randle picked up his play and outscored Young in the period, 17-14. The 17 gave Randle 32 points entering the fourth quarter, but he wouldn’t score again.

Sims, who most replicates Robinson’s skill set as a shot- blocker and leaper around the rim, got his assignment. But Hartenstein certainly will be in the mix, having started seven games at center this season.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the game,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before tha game “Next guy get in there, get the job done. Obviously, you don’t replace a guy like Mitch individually. You have to do it collectively. Everyone’s got to pitch in, get it done.”

It’s a big ask because the Knicks haven’t been getting much from either of the backup centers.

Sims was out of the rotation until Robinson was injured in the first quarter Wednesday against Washington. He suffered a fractured right thumb that required surgery and won’t be reevaluated for three weeks.

Hartenstein has struggled to replicate the performance that prompted the Knicks to sign him to a two-year, $16 million contract as a free agent in the summer. He was the primary starter earlier this season when Robinson was sidelined for eight games with a sprained ankle. But since returning to the bench on Nov. 21, he had shot just 43.9% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc.

The numbers have gotten worse since New Year’s; he was shooting 35.5% overall and missed his only two attempts from three-point range. But he hopes that with increased minutes, he can find his rhythm.

“I’m just going to do whatever Thibs needs me to do, just getting back more in rhythm,” Hartenstein said after the morning shootaround. “I think there was certain stuff where I probably missed stuff I normally make, and I think that might help me just get back in rhythm, so it’s not like stuff where I have to — things I know I can do, stuff I know I can do, so I think that’ll help definitely.”