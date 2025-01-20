Knicks' Jalen Brunson can't be contained in victory over Hawks

The greeting for Trae Young from the Madison Square Garden crowd arrived during pregame introductions — a loud chorus of boos to let him know they hadn’t forgotten his litany of slights and showmanship.

But Jalen Brunson had another target in mind. While he would never acknowledge it and certainly would never admit it, but in the flow of trying to lift the Knicks to a much-needed win, he also was attacking Atlanta’s defensive stopper, Dyson Daniels. Daniels had begun to garner a reputation for frustrating Brunson.

This time, Brunson passed the 30-point mark before the third quarter was over, helping turn an eight-point halftime deficit into a lead the Knicks would not surrender. The Knicks took down Atlanta, 119-110, as Brunson finished with 34 points and six assists as the Knicks took down Atlanta, 119-110.

The Knicks could pick their motivation, whether it was Brunson proving once again that there is no stopper to contain him when he needs to score, to the Knicks remembering Young simulating rolling dice on the court as he dribbled out the clock to earn a trip to Las Vegas last month. The loss knocked the Knicks out of the NBA Cup.

“To be honest, whenever we play in front of this crowd there’s no extra motivation,” Brunson said on the court after the game. “This it he best place to play. We don’t need inspiration.”

The Knicks had lost twice to Atlanta already this season and in those games Brunson had 21 points and 14 points, combining to shoot just 13-for-33 in the two losses. This time, Brunson got Daniels into early foul trouble and raised six fingers triumphiantly to the Knicks bench when Daniels was hit with his sixth foul, fouling out with 1:16 to play. As Daniels departed, Brunson went to the line to the chants of “MVP.” Brunson finished with 12-for-18 shooting.

"The thing, the way their team is built, there’s a lot of versatility;” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game when asked about trying to use screens and switches to get Daniels off Brunson. “They do a lot of switching. Like Daniels will switch with [DeAndre] Hunter and [Jalen] Johnson. And then when [Onyeka] Okongwu comes in, [he] gives them another guy they can switch with. So they’ve got good versatility in terms of what they can do defensively and then we have to read that.”

The Knicks also got a boost from Karl-Anthony Towns returning from two games on the sideline with a sprained right thumb. Towns contributed 13 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

It was on the defensive end when the Knicks attacked Young regularly with Mikal Bridges taking advantage of the mismatch with 26 points on 12-for-17 shooting in just 27 minutes. And with 3:08 to play Young tried one more act for the show — dribbling like a Harlem Globetrotter to try to shake Towns, who was isolated on him in the corner. But Towns held his ground and when Young tried to fake him into a foul he caught the ball as it slipped out of Young's hands. Young was called for a travel and then assessed a technical foul as he argued.

Atlanta started the game jumping out to an 18-8 lead, but the Knicks cut the lead to one by the end of the first quarter. The Knicks turned the game around in the third quarter. They outscored the Hawks 40-27 with 36 of the points coming from the Villanova trio of Brunson (12), Bridges, (14) and Hart (10).