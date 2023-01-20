Obi Toppin hasn't found rhythm since returning from injury to Knicks

ATLANTA — Obi Toppin had not quite shown the talent that the Knicks hoped to see on display earlier this season, but there were signs that it was coming. And then a fractured right fibula shut him down for a month, leaving him to try to work his way back.

Now, with Mitchell Robinson sidelined for an extended stretch there are minutes to be had, but uncertainty whether Toppin will be the one to benefit as he tries to shake the rust off of his game.

Before the injury Toppin was averaging 17 minutes per game and shooting 42.1% from the field, including 35.1% from beyond the arc. But in the six games since he returned he has averaged just 10.7 minutes — a heavier load falling on starter Julius Randle while Toppin tries to find his form — and connecting on 22.2% overall and 30% from three, while taking just three shots per game. So what’s gone wrong?

“I don’t know,” Toppin said. “Just confidence? Shoot the ball when I have open shots, drive the ball when I have to drive the ball. Just play great basketball. … It’s just more repetitions in the game, just having the opportunity to shoot some shots in the game, get a touch again. I feel like once I get that touch — like, I’m shooting well in practice, I’m shooting well here, it’s just in the game, having those game looks, finding that rhythm again.

“I don’t feel like I’m going to force anything when I’m in the game. I’m just going to let the game come to me. Like I said, whatever the coaches need me to do I’m going to do.”

For an offensively-skilled player it seems as if something has been lost with the injury. There certainly can be some truth to needing to touch the ball more in the schemes of coach Tom Thibodeau. But Toppin said Friday that it’s not any lingering effects of the injury but just a need to adjust how he is playing the game, returning to more running and cutting to the rim.

“I feel like I’m going to get back to that,” he said. “I’m going to do things on the court that either open things up for everybody else or find me open looks. I’ve got to do little things that are going to help the team be successful.“

While Toppin won’t be filling in for Robinson he could find more time on the floor if the Knicks utilize a lineup with Randle shifted over to center.

“Whatever they need me to do I’m just going out there and doing, whether that’s scoring, rebounding, defense,” Toppin said. “Anything I can do to help the team I’m going to do.

“It’s whatever coach decides though. Whatever he decides I’m cool with and I’m just going to do my job.”

