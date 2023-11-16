Knicks' RJ Barrett out vs. Hawks, missing second straight game with migraine

ATLANTA — The Knicks were without RJ Barrett for a second straight game as he remained sidelined with a migraine.

Barrett, who has been the Knicks leading scorer this season, missed two games earlier this season with a sore left knee and now has been scratched for the first two games of this five-game road trip. The Knicks have lost the first three games that he's missed.

“”He’s just not feeling well,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “A little better, but not feeling well. He’s under the weather. It’s just day-to-day. He’s feeling a little better today, but not good enough to be playing tonight.”

Thibodeau said that, although Barrett has been traveling with the team, he has not been able to play or practice at all.

Backing Draymond

Donte DiVincenzo watched the latest adventure of Draymond Green like the rest of us did, seeing the highlights as Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. But DiVincenzo has a clearer view, having been teammates with him in Golden State last season.

And while many will question the methods of Green, who was suspended five games by the NBA for grabbing Gobert from behind in a headlock, DiVincenzo said that his motives are clear.

“I mean, he plays with pride,” DiVincenzo said. “No matter what, he’ll take whatever the repercussions are to protect everybody on the court, his teammates and coaches...I wouldn’t say it’s his job, but that’s what he prides himself on being able to. Whenever you don’t see him, you know he’s behind you. No pun intended.”

Back in action

Trae Young sat out Tuesday’s game in Detroit, but was back on the court for the Hawks Wednesday after his wife gave birth to their second child Monday.