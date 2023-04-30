Cold-shooting Knicks drop Game 1 to Heat

Jimmy Butler went down and stayed down with 5:05 left in the game and Miami clinging to a three-point lead. The Heat called timeout and the national television audience went to a commercial and you knew for certain that when they came back, Butler would be at the free-throw line.

He was, never a hint that he wouldn’t limp back into the game. It wasn’t a Butler 56-point explosion but there was little doubt that he was the heart of the Heat as he celebrated down the stretch while the Knicks seemed lost. The first-half highlights were a distant memory and the Knicks were left to regroup after a late-game collapse left them with a 108-101 defeat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

While the Garden was in a celebratory mood early, rocking with the start of the series and the introduction of the likes of Patrick Ewing sitting courtside, there were troubling signs before the game even began. The Knicks were without Julius Randle and seemingly without their shooting touch.

The Knicks could never find the range from beyond the arc, converting only 7 of 34 three-point attempts, and Miami adjusted their defense to collapse on the drives of RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Butler never left the game, finishing with a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. For the Knicks, Barrett rode an early burst to a 26-point performance, but with the Knicks squandering an early double-fight lead they desperately were in need of something more. Brunson had 25 points but was 0-for-7 from three and had five turnovers.

The Knicks announced shortly before game time that Randle would not play after he went through a long workout session early in the morning, appearing to not favor the ankle. With Randle sidelined and Quentin Grimes coming back from a right shoulder contusion that kept him out of the final two games of the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks inserted Josh Hart and Obi Toppin into the starting lineup.

It seemed like an ominous sign when, on the Knicks' first possession of the game, Butler ripped the ball away from Brunson and the Heat built a 15-10 lead. But the Knicks turned the rest of the first quarter into a highlight reel — and a clinic on how to prepare for an opponent. Taking away the easy looks that the Heat's complementary players got in the first round, the Knicks' defense clamped down and Miami finished the quarter making just one of their final 14 attempts.

And on the other end Barrett provided the early offensive boost, hitting 5 of 6 from the floor in the quarter, and then he nearly lifted the roof off the Garden by finding Toppin for a fast-break lob dunk from nearly halfcourt and then driving and hitting Toppin in the corner for an open three-pointer. The Knicks ended the quarter with a 32-21 lead, outscoring Miami 22-6 to finish the period.

But the Knicks couldn’t shake the Heat in the first half and took only a 55-50 lead into the intermission. Letting the Heat hang around would prove costly as Miami outscored the Knicks 24-11 to start the second half. As the Heat began to inch back in the Knicks called time, but the Heat kept coming. After the first timeout Hart misfired from three and Max Strus connected on the other end, giving Miami a 63-61 lead.

The Knicks continued to struggle from beyond the arc (5-for-29 through the first three quarters) and with their misses the Heat were running out. Kevin Love threw three long outlet passes, the final one coming with Butler outjumping Toppin for the reception and the dunk to give Miami a 74-66 lead. The Knicks closed the gap to two but trailed 81-75 entering the fourth quarter. On the final possession of the quarter the frustration showed as Brunson was hit with a technical foul after there was no call on his drive attempt and then Toppin got run over by Strus on the loose ball.