Julius Randle leaves Knicks' game vs. Heat with left ankle sprain

Knicks forward Julius Randle will not return to Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat after suffering a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

Randle fell awkwardly on Heat center Bam Adebayo's foot with 2:38 left in the first half while going up for an offensive rebound. He remained down for a while, then started to limp off to the locker room before reversing course and returning to shoot his free throws. He missed the first free throw, made the second and then left the court for good.

Randle finished the night with three points, five rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes of action.