SportsBasketballNew York Knicks

Julius Randle leaves Knicks' game vs. Heat with left ankle sprain

Knicks forward Julius Randle looks on against the Rockets in...

Knicks forward Julius Randle looks on against the Rockets in the second half of an NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff

Knicks forward Julius Randle will not return to Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat after suffering a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

Randle fell awkwardly on Heat center Bam Adebayo's foot with 2:38 left in the first half while going up for an offensive rebound. He remained down for a while, then started to limp off to the locker room before reversing course and returning to shoot his free throws. He missed the first free throw, made the second and then left the court for good.

Randle finished the night with three points, five rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes of action.

By Newsday Staff
More on this topic

More Knicks

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME