Julius Randle suffers dislocated shoulder late in Knicks' victory over Heat 

The celebration was already starting with the Knicks running away with the game in the fourth quarter. Any win over the Miami Heat is cause for the crowd at Madison Square Garden to raise the noise level.

And then it all changed as Julius Randle drove to the basket with 4:27 remaining in a one-sided game, falling awkwardly as Miami rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr. stepped in front of him to try to draw a charge. Randle went headfirst toward the floor, extending his right arm and crashing in a heap. He got up and immediately went to the Knicks training staff and then the locker room, a league source confirming that he had suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

While the Knicks finished off the 125-109 win, chants of MVP for Jalen Brunson still rising as the benches were emptied in the final minutes, the mood was tempered afterward as Randle headed to the hospital for an MRI and the Knicks awaited word on how long they could be without their two-time All-NBA forward.

Randle rarely sits out and it is even rarer that he allows anyone to see him in pain. But this time it was obvious to the fans in the farthest reaches of the Garden and certainly to his teammates. Leaving the floor immediately meant that he was done for the game and that it was a serious problem.

“It was an, ‘Oh [expletive]’ reaction,” Brunson said. “Yeah. You don’t want to see that from anybody. Especially the way he’s been playing. He means a lot to us. So for him to go back there, obviously it’s not ideal. When we figure out what’s wrong, we’ll go from there. “

“I love Julius,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I know he’s going to give us whatever he can. That’s the best part of him. He has a very high pain tolerance. He’s a great worker, loves the game. It’s unfortunate . . . You knew for him to do that — he’s a guy who plays through things, and that’s what you love about him. He’s a warrior. And so, any time someone walks back, you know it’s something.”

Asked how concerned he was, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, “Very. You’re concerned any time someone gets hurt. You hope for the best. That’s where we are right now. But I also feel that if he’s out, next guy get in there and get it done.”

The Knicks did that on this day, up 17 at the time of the injury and stretching the lead to 22 before the benches played out the final minutes. But that was a short term win when the big picture is certainly surrounding the status of Randle, who was a strong possibility to be added to the Eastern Conference All-Stars next week in the coach’s voting, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season.

The win was the sixth straight for the Knicks — while the loss was the sixth straight for the Heat. And the chants of MVP for Brunson, after a 32-point, eight-assist effort, were still loud, but it was hard to make more of this January win when it came at a cost.

Brunson recalled suffering a dislocated shoulder in his second season with Dallas — and that came on Feb. 22 and with the pause in the season he still did not even return for the playoffs in the final days of August.

“It popped back in when I rolled up off the ground,” Brunson said. “it was painful. Can’t lie. I shot my free throws though, I didn’t walk off the court.”

Asked how long he was sidelined, he just said, “Long.”

The Knicks were already talking next-man-up, but were pleased to finish off their rivals, even if it is not even vengeance for the playoffs last season. It’s worth remembering that the Heat had the exact same record after 45 games last season it did entering Saturday’s game — 24-21 — and eventually went from the play-in round to the NBA Finals. They beat the Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals along the way.

Still, while the Knicks are now 12-2 since the trade for OG Anunoby, the Heat are winless since making the deal for Terry Rozier. And the difference between the tenacity of Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry — both gone — in the playoffs and this incarnation of the Heat defending on the perimeter was vividly on display as Brunson seemed able to get anywhere he wanted with ease.

Anunoby had 19 points, same as Randle did before exiting the game. Quentin Grimes had 12 points off the bench and Josh Hart added 14 points and nine rebounds.