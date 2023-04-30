Knicks vs. Heat: What to watch for in Eastern Conference semifinal series

When the Knicks and Heat met three times in a span of less than a month late in the season the hard-fought games seemed almost like a playoff series. But nothing in the regular season really feels like playoff intensity — and no playoff series really comes with the intensity that the Knicks and Heat once brought, even if it happened before some of the current players were born with four straight seasons of series that went the limit.

"When we played them here it was all tough physical games,” Josh Hart said of the three meetings after he came over in a trade deadline deal. “Definitely had a little bit of that vibe. I think if you asked me then I would have said yes (it had playoff intensity). If you ask me that now after actually finally experiencing the playoffs I would say not as much. These two styles, they’re very similar and they’re very tough, very gritty. It’s going to be a good series.”

So even if this doesn’t feel like a continuation of the regular season battles or a throwback to the late 1990s, it figures to be a battle in a way that none of these players have experienced. Here’s what to watch for as the series begins.

Don’t let the Butler do it

The Knicks spent the opening round determined not to let Donovan Mitchell beat them, throwing defenders at him from all angles, determined to get the ball out of his hands. Now, they figure to take the same approach against Butler. Quentin Grimes and Hart took nearly an equal amount of time as the primary defender with Hart slightly more effective, but the Knicks will use the whole team to get the ball out of his hands.

Randle status

Make no mistake about it — the Knicks need a healthy Julius Randle, no matter the round. He is one of only two players who regularly can force defenses to double and create open shots. But if there was a team in the postseason where Obi Toppin could not only flourish with open threes and runouts, it could be the Heat. Kevin Love will not blow by Toppin and Obi is quick enough to handle him on the perimeter and hopefully ready for the screens and switches. If Quentin Grimes is healthy and can handle Butler that frees up Hart for some time at power forward.

In the spotlight

Jalen Brunson and Butler are made for these moments. But the others? When the Knicks opted to limit Mitchell and allow the Cavs complementary players to try to beat them in the opening round those players wilted, particularly in the games at Madison Square Garden. The Heat, with Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo out of action, are filled with undrafted players who have made their way into the rotation. But none of them seem to be the type to be rattled by a challenge. Still, the Knicks have tried this season to run them off of the three-point line and Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin will all be under pressure from the crowd and the defense.

The Mitchell Robinson experience

Robinson took a star turn in the opening round, outplaying Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and controlling the paint, including an 18-rebound (11 offensive) Game Five performance. But that was a perfect matchup for him — a player with a similar style, but not as strong and hard-working. Bam Adebayo presents an entirely different challenge, a 6-foot-9 center with ball handling skills and he took nearly as many shots in the 10-to-16 foot range this season as he did at the rim. So Robinson will not only be challenged to chase him, but also work in all sorts of screens.

The chess match

Erik Spoelstra and Tom Thibodeau are both experienced coaches who will have every bit of the game plan plotted out, their teams drilled for every possibility. And for the Knicks, it will not only be taking advantages of matchups when they are on offense, but recognizing the shifting defensive strategies that Spoelstra lays out — particularly the use of a zone, which they did often against New York in the regular season. That will require Grimes to hit the open shots he gets and the Knicks to recognize and pass quickly through the zone. Speaking of Quickley, he was often a one-man zone breaker this season with his ability to get to the open creases and to also shoot from long range. After a quiet offensive series for the first four games he broke out in Game 5 against Cleveland.

The Prediction

We haven’t had much time to think about this since no one could have predicted that these two teams would be meeting in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but here they are, renewing only rivalries that are mostly recalled fondly now by coaches and executives. Still, it figures to have a little bit of that fire simply due to the personalities and style of play of both teams — relying on overachievers rather than lottery picks. As great as Jimmy Butler has been and as well as the Heat played in the upset of the Milwaukee Bucks the Knicks are prepared and familiar for a Heat team missing Herro. Brunson keeps them calm and the Knicks just have too many weapons offensively and enough bodies defensively. KNICKS IN 6.