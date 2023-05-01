Knicks' Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson both questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat

GREENBURGH, NY — The Knicks insisted, as they have all season long, that if someone is missing they take a next man up mentality and have more than enough to win.

But what if they don’t?

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals they fell to the Miami Heat as their offense came up empty and in a battle of stars, Miami’s Jimmy Butler carried the day. The Knicks played the game without Julius Randle and while Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has insisted that the decision will be left to the medical staff and to Randle, it’s hard to debate the importance of getting Randle back on the court.

Randle has been an iron man throughout his Knicks tenure and he played the first 77 games of the regular season before suffering a sprained left ankle. He wasn’t quite himself, but he was back in the lineup for the start of the first round of the playoffs and battled through it until he turned the ankle again in the second quarter of the clinching game against Cleveland.

Now, he may not be 100%, but the Knicks need some version of Randle.

“If he’s on the court, he’s going to be Julius Randle,” RJ Barrett said. “He’s an All-Star, so him being out there on the court definitely does something for us. Whether he’s out there or not, we’ve got to try to figure it out. Because we’re in it. We’re here. But we’ve got to be prepared for everything.”

The Knicks have been predictably vague in describing Randle’s status, calling him a game-time decision Sunday despite his workout little more than two hours before the game that had him doubled over in exhaustion. He did move well on the ankle in the workout and Thibodeau said Monday that his recovery from that along with continuing rehab work will determine his status. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game — as is Jalen Brunson, who was added to the injury report with a sore right ankle.

It’s no different than the approach that Miami is taking with Jimmy Butler, who sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter Sunday. Miami, after all, is the franchise that once was fined for listing their entire roster on the injury list.

“[Today was] basically a big film day,” Thibodeau said. “He did pre-practice, got treatment, had a good workout. So, we’ll see where he is tomorrow. He’s got to follow the protocol that’s set up by medical, and then there’s a bunch of steps that he has to go through. He’s doing that and responding well, overall.”

The Knicks started well in Game 1 but as the Heat clamped down on the penetration of Brunson and Barrett the Knicks were left with three-point shots — and they converted just 7 of 34 attempts. In a battle against a hard-nosed defense Randle remains one of the most important players for the Knicks, a player who can create shots for himself and for his teammates.

“Leadership, toughness. Pretty much everything,” Immanuel Quickley said. “He’s an all-around player. He’s not a one-dimensional player. Not just a scorer. He’s been in big games as well. Just his experience.

“I think having Julius is something we’d like to have. He’s a big part of our team and what he does. He can score, he can defend. He can rebound. He can push. He’s a trigger man. I don’t know if it’s just necessarily Miami but he’s one of our best players so he helps our team win.”

“He’s one of our main players,” Thibodeau said. “He does a lot for us. Obviously, we prefer to have him, but if we don’t, we got to find a way to get it done.”

Notes & quotes: Mitchell Robinson was not listed on the injury report despite saying that he was having issues Sunday after falling on his hip in Game 1. “He’s nicked up, but I think this time of year, particularly playoffs, you have players — that’s part of this,” Thibodeau said. “And so, obviously, we don’t want anyone out there who’s injured but if you’re hurting you got to get through that type of stuff. So, he’s physical. There’s a lot of banging going on in this series. So just keep going.”