Knicks hire Kurt Rambis

The Knicks officially announced that Kurt Rambis will be their associate head coach, reuniting him with team president Phil Jackson and coach Derek Fisher.

"Together, Derek and I have started assembling a coaching staff to lead this team on and off the court,” Jackson said in a statement. “The three of us are similar in our philosophies and our approach to the game.”

Rambis has been a part of eight NBA championship teams as a player, assistant coach or advisor/assistant general manager, all with the Lakers.

He joined the Knicks after completing his third stint as an assistant coach with the Lakers last season.

Rambis was the head coach with the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves over three seasons, including a Western Conference Semifinals appearance in 1999 with Los Angeles.

He spent 13 seasons on the Lakers bench, including seven under Jackson.

“Kurt is exactly the type of person we want in our organization to help develop our culture of success,” Fisher said. “His vast knowledge and experience as a championship player and coach are traits that we embrace adding to our staff.”

Rambis was originally drafted by the Knicks (58th overall) in 1980. He never appeared in a game for the Knicks.

In 14 seasons, he played in 880 regular season games, averaging 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lakers, original Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. With the Lakers, Rambis was a member of four NBA Championship teams over a seven-year span (1982, 1985, 1987, 1988).