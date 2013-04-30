Knicks hope to have the last word with Celtics' Jason Terry

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jason Terry had plenty to say on the court at the end of Boston's Game 4 win, and it was still on the Knicks' minds heading into Game 5.

"I don't need any more motivation but he did add a little fuel to the fire," Kenyon Martin said after practice Tuesday.

Terry already is on J.R. Smith's radar. Smith was suspended for Game 4 of the first-round series after throwing an elbow at Terry late in Game 3.

After Sunday's game, some of the Knicks were talking privately about Terry, who bothered them with his words and his play. He scored the Celtics' final nine points in overtime to help force the fifth game Wednesday night at the Garden.

"I'm not going back and forth with him," Martin said. "We are trying to close this series out. It is not about what he is saying, it is about us going out and playing basketball."

In J.R.'s corner

Mike Woodson has been Smith's biggest supporter and believes he will be on his best behavior Wednesday night.

"We had a major discussion before he left Boston to come to New York," Woodson said Tuesday. "We spoke. J.R. is in a good place. We're fine with J.R."

Woodson said he thinks Smith learned a lesson from the experience. Smith was asked if he did.

"Yeah," Smith said, "don't throw elbows."

Amar'e on the court

After practice, Amar'e Stoudemire did some individual court work that included running, cutting, stopping and starting and dunking. Stoudemire had surgery on his right knee March 11 and has said he could be ready to play in the second round.

Buzzer beaters

Woodson said he chose not to play Chris Copeland in Game 4 because he doesn't want to use him and Steve Novak together. "If I find a spot in between somewhere where I can throw Chris in there, I'll do that," Woodson said. "The fact we're up 3-1 right now I like our position and where we are, and he might have to sit and wait. I don't know." . . . Jason Kidd won the NBA Sportsmanship Award for the second consecutive year, becoming the first back-to-back recipient. NBA players vote on the award.