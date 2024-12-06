When Tom Thibodeau spent much of his postgame news conference Tuesday repeating a mantra to nearly every question of “Just worried about Charlotte,” you could believe him because he’d gone through this just days earlier.

Last Friday, Thibodeau had brought the Knicks to Charlotte to face a depleted Hornets squad as the team finished off a five-game road trip and they had to scrape to manage a one-point victory. And that is why Thibodeau will never allow himself to look ahead, to plot out and imagine what the Knicks could do with a stretch of the schedule — or least never talk about it out loud..

Sometimes warnings just fall on deaf ears and the Knicks found themselves down double digits minutes into Thursday night’s 125-101 win over the Hornets at Madison Square Garden.

And with that, the wakeup call was activated — one that Thibodeau hopes lasts longer than this night.

First it was Jalen Brunson dragging them back into the game with 19 of his 24 points in the first quarter. Then Josh Hart took over in the second quarter with 14 points. And in the third quarter it was OG Anunoby — and really, the entire team as the Knicks turned that early 13-point deficit into a 28-point lead.

“I think we put ourselves in a hole in the first quarter,” Brunson said. “ . . . And then the beginning of the second half is how we should have started the game. We came out with a lot of energy defensively, got stops and easy baskets and that’s that.”

The Knicks also put on display, even as they pulled away in this game, why nothing is taken for granted as Brunson collided with Charlotte’s Nick Richards in the third quarter, taking a hard shot to his right side — in the hip area — and remained in the game for a few more minutes before departing with 2:39 left in the third. He went straight to the locker room.

When the period ended his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, went back to the locker room, too, and Jalen finally emerged with 6:29 left in the game, returning to the bench with a wrap around his torso and listed as available.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “I’ll see how I feel tomorrow. And that’s it.”

But the Knicks didn’t need to push Brunson back onto the floor as they dominated the second half, outscoring Charlotte 38-16 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Anunoby not only scored 15 of his 25 points in the quarter, but he also had a sequence in which he swatted a shot deep into the stands behind the Knicks’ bench and then on the same possession, swatted another shot into the stands on the other side of the basket, drawing chants of, “O-G” from the crowd. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a team-high 27 points and 16 rebounds.

“I think we just came out, we executed better,” Towns said. “We made shots more difficult for them and we got turnovers, and the turnovers, we translated that to offense. So, they’re a really good team over there. A young team, very talented, they present a lot of problems and, you know, just at halftime, we were able to get more disciplined and execute at a higher level.”

This was the latest test for the Knicks — not of how they measure up to the best in the NBA, but of how they can take advantage of a stretch of the schedule that is stocked with winnable games. The Knicks easily handled New Orleans — also a depleted roster — and Orlando to start the month.

Thibodeau may not want to, but we can look at the schedule and see that, in December, the Knicks have an advantageous series of games that can position themselves for the postseason.

According to NBA.com’s strength of schedule rankings, the Knicks have the easiest schedule in the league this month — at least before figuring in the NBA Cup schedule, which has only provided a quarterfinal matchup with the Atlanta Hawks next Wednesday so far. The Knicks have just one back-to-back set and face eight teams below .500 — and just five against teams with winning records (Orlando again, Minnesota, San Antonio and the Cup game against Atlanta)..

“I think we all look at the schedule,” Hart admitted. “I think, one, just out of curiosity, we went to know what the month entails. We have enough teams that have struggled so far, but at the end of the day those teams, they’re all good players that are here for a reason, so we can’t sit here and take anyone too lightly.”

You do that and you don’t come ready it’s going to be a tough game. When you give guys life, opposing teams life, sometimes that’s the worst thing you can do. Try not to overlook whoever we have today or Saturday or whatever it is, but we know we have an opportunity to string some wins together, but we’ve got to go out there and do it.”

Notes & quotes: Cam Payne was held out of the game with what the team called left elbow effusion . . . Precious Achiuwa made his regular-season debut after suffering a strained hamstring in the preseason. He played 12 minutes, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds— and was greeted with an ovation from the crowd when he reported to the scorer’s table for the first time. "It means a lot to me,” he said. “Obviously New York to me is very dear to my heart. So, just being able to go out there and hearing the crowd, it meant a lot to me. Definitely watching from the sideline has been very tough, but just being out there and knowing that the crowd is behind me throughout the whole process has been very reassuring."