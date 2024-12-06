It’s been a tough season to be an NBA star.

LaMelo Ball. Ja Morant. Zion Williamson. Paul George. Joel Embiid. Paolo Banchero. Kevin Durant. Khris Middleton. Scottie Barnes. Here we are less than two months into the season, and some of the biggest names in the game have missed significant time because of injuries.

And here’s something even weirder: The starters from one particular team have been conspicuously missing from the injury report.

Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks have for the most part avoided the injury bug even though the coach hates the concept of load management and has long had the reputation, perhaps somewhat unfairly, of running his players into the ground.

Through 22 games, including Thursday night’s game against the injury-depleted Charlotte Hornets, four of the Knicks' starters have played in every game and the fifth, Karl-Anthony Towns, has played in all but one, missing a game against the Nets with a bruised knee.

This durability is somewhat counterintuitive, considering how heavily Thibodeau likes to use his starters. Three of them — Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby — were ranked in the top 13 in the league in minutes per game played entering Thursday night. No one had played more minutes than Bridges, who was averaging 37.9 per game. Hart was close to pushing him for that honor as he was ranked fourth in the NBA with an average of 37.1.

Hart said in the locker room before the game against Charlotte that the whole notion that Thibodeau runs his players into the ground is out of date.

“We play hard on game day and most of the time the next day, if we aren’t fully off, there’s not much physical going on,” Hart said.” It’s more mental. He does a good job of making sure we’re not overworked.

“The reputation he has is kind of old. That’s just people on the outside saying that where all they see is the starters playing minutes. If you only do physical stuff on game days, that’s not a bad thing.”

Still, the reputation of Thibodeau as a hard-driving coach endures. Last season, when the Knicks had to play through major injuries to a number of key players, Thibodeau’s starters-play-huge-minutes style often was fingered as the culprit.

Thibodeau said before Thursday’s contest that injuries are just a part of the game and that the key for the Knicks is learning how to deal with them.

“There’s nothing you can do, really, to prevent the injuries. They’re going to happen,” he said. “That’s why you have depth on your team, so when someone gets injured, you go to the next person, and that’s why your practices are important, your preparation is important.''

Thibodeau noted that his team has a number of reserves — Precious Achiuwa, Cameron Payne and Deuce McBride — miss games because of injury and that the team has used their absences as a chance to grow.

“It really gave us an opportunity to look at different guys,'' he said. "Jericho Sims got in and played really well. Tyler Kolek has given us some good minutes . . . So it’s the next guy get in there, and that helps to develop your team. Over the course of the season, you need everybody. And that’s what we want our team to be.”

Of course, it’s a lot easier to lose guys off the bench for a few games than starters, as the Hornets can tell you. At no point this season have they had all five of their projected starters on the floor. The team that took the court Thursday night at Madison Square Garden was missing a number of its top eight players, most notably Ball, who was averaging 31.1 points in 18 games when he got injured.

If that wasn’t bad enough news, Tidjane Salaun, who started at forward for the Hornets on Thursday, sprained his ankle 2:14 into the game and did not return.

Of course, it’s still early. It’s doubtful that the Knicks will get through the season without losing a key player for some amount of time. Hart, however, doesn’t think the amount of minutes he and the rest of the starters play will have anything to do with it.

Said Hart: “The reputation Thibs has is kind of old. People just like to complain. They have to complain about something.”