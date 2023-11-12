Knicks cruise past Hornets, but Tom Thibodeau keeps them on their toes

With an early afternoon game time a few Knicks had their children on the court near the bench before the start of Sunday’s game. But when the ball went up to start the Knicks proved to be all business.

Scoring the first seven points before the Hornets wiped the sleep from their eyes, the Knicks led nearly wire-to-wire, building the advantage to as many as 29 points before clearing the bench for a 129-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.

By the time this one was over, the Knicks had gone to the second unit and then reached down to the little-used players on the bench — a chance to exhale briefly and then start another torturous stretch of the schedule. The win was the third straight for the Knicks and sent them off for a five-game road trip that begins with the second half of a back-to-back set Monday night in Boston.

Until it was over, even if they had put on sweatshirts, the starters and stars were keeping one eye on Tom Thibodeau, waiting for the coach to signal them to report back in. As this game grew one-sided against the shorthanded Hornets, there was no hint provided until the final buzzer sounded.

“I thought I was going back in,” Jalen Brunson said. “Let’s be honest. Whenever we can win like that it’s definitely a good feeling. I try not to check out at any point in the game. It is what it is.”

“No, he never tells me, bro,” Julius Randle said. “Mentally, I was ready. [If] they had one run we was going back in for sure.”

Thibodeau told a story after the game that he’s recounted before. It's the one about being an assistant in Houston when the Rockets' Tracy McGrady scored 13 points in 33 seconds. The players have heard it, too.

“He’s got a lot of trauma, man,” Randle said with a laugh. “He’s got to work on that. He’s got to work on that.”

The story is true: It came 19 years ago and McGrady was a part of Thibodeau's team and the Rockets won the game. But the leaders did their job on Sunday and gave the Knicks (5-4) a chance to look ahead — even if they won’t admit it. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 24 points, Randle added 23 with five assists and five rebounds and Brunson had 20 points, including 13 in the first quarter.

The Knicks jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Hornets hung around thanks to Brandon Miller, who hit 5 of 6 shots for 11 points in 10 minutes. But Miller's day ended when he came down on Josh Hart’s ankle on the last basket and suffered a sprained left ankle.

LaMelo Ball took over from there, piling up 21 of his 32 points in the first half, but the Knicks still led 64-54 at halftime with Brunson leading five Knicks in double figures with 15 points. The Knicks put the game away in the third quarter and got a chance to rest at the end — briefly, physically if not mentally.

“The fact that we were winning is good,” Thibodeau said. “But it doesn’t change the approach we have to have, which is to take a good hard look at what we did well, what we didn’t do as well as we would like. The games keep coming. So you can’t exhale. You can’t relax. You can’t let your guard down.

“We’re being tested in a really good way. I like that our schedule is tough and has been tough. It tells us exactly where we are, tells us exactly what we have to work on. And if we’re doing the right things, the results will end up being good.”