Knicks Insider podcast: Mending Kristaps Porzingis relationship top priority

The Knicks’ priority this offseason will be clearing the air with Kristaps Porzingis.

But that’s not the only issue they have to resolve before the NBA Draft on June 22 at Barclays Center.

The Knicks also need to decide what to do with Carmelo Anthony. Will they be able to get him to waive his no-trade clause and deal him to another team?

Newsday’s Knicks beat writer Al Iannazzone, in his lastest Knicks Insider podcast, examines the Knicks’ broken relationship with Porzingis, including his brother’s meeting with Phil Jackson.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts on what the Knicks need to do this offseason to turn things around.