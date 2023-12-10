Knicks' Mitchell Robinson may miss time with ankle injury

The injury news was mixed Sunday for the Knicks concerning the two starters who limped off the court with ankle injuries Friday.

On the plus side, guard Jalen Brunson went through practice with the team and is expected to start Monday night against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. On the minus side? Mitchell Robinson is undergoing additional testing on his left ankle.

Robinson suffered his an injury late in the first half in Friday's loss in Boston. He underwent an X-ray at halftime that and came back negative. Robinson didn't start the second half and only played 4:49 after the intermission.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice Sunday that “he didn’t know” whether Robinson’s injury could be a long-term issue deal.

“He’s being examined by the medical people,” Thibodeau said. “So, until we get the report, it’s just speculation.”

The Knicks' 7-foot center has played every game this season. It seems unlikely that Robinson would be able to play Monday, meaning that Isaiah Hartenstein would get his first start of the season. Hartenstein has played well as a reserve, averaging 5.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.6 minutes of play.

“I felt all along that one of our strengths was at that position,” Thibodeau said. “The way Mitch has been playing, the way Isaiah has been playing — actually, the way Isaiah has been playing he’s deserved more [time], but it’s just the way it unfolded.

“Also, Jericho [Sims], we forget he’s sitting there. And Jericho played very well for us last year. And he’s done a good job of staying ready. So, it’s next man get in there. I think we have more than enough.”

Neither Robinson nor Brunson were made available to talk to reporters after practice on Sunday. Robinson did tell reporters after the game Friday that he thought he was fine.

“It’s a long season, guys in and out of the lineup. Injuries are part of the game,” Josh Hart said. “Whenever someone is out, it’s an opportunity for others to step in and other roles to be increased.”

The news could have been much worse for the Knicks if Brunson’s injury had been serious. Brunson left the court and headed to the locker room after stepping on Payton Pritchard’s foot with 21 seconds remaining. Some questioned what Brunson was doing in the game in the final minute of a blowout, but that issue will now likely take a back seat as attention turns to Robinson’s injury.

The Knicks (12-9) have thus far had four of their top five players — Brunson, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley and Robinson — available for every game.

Monday’s game against the Raptors (9-13) is an important one. The Knicks, particularly on defense, need to bounce back from losses to Milwaukee and Boston in which they allowed 146 and 133 points, respectively. After Monday’s game they play eight of their next 10 games on the road, including nine against teams with winning records.