Knicks' Jose Calderon out at least two weeks

The Knicks will have to get comfortable playing the triangle offense without the player they brought in to run it.

They announced Thursday that starting point guard Jose Calderon will miss two to three weeks after an MRI confirmed a right calf strain.

Derek Fisher said it happened in a pregame workout Wednesday and that it was in a "different spot than the original spot,'' which could be cause for concern.

Two hours before the 24-point opening-night loss to the Bulls, Fisher said Calderon, who had missed the last two preseason games with the calf issue, would start against Chicago. Less than an hour before tipoff, the Knicks announced he was out.

The current time frame would lead to Calderon missing another seven to 11 games. Shane Larkin started in Calderon's place for the second straight night and had nine points, five assists, five steals and three turnovers in 28:13 in a 95-90 win over the Cavs.

"We would love to have him,'' Fisher said of Calderon. "He's been a fantastic presence not just with his steady poise and composure but his grasp of what we're doing offensively, really well. So we'll miss him, but it just gives us a chance to develop some guys that we need to develop that are going to be key to our success. Hopefully, in a few weeks we'll have Jose back and we'll be stronger at that position because of the opportunity some of those other guys are going to get.''

No deals

The Knicks won't extend Iman Shumpert's contract or pick up Larkin's third-year option for 2014-15, multiple leagues sources said. The deadline for both is today.

Neither is surprising because the Knicks want as much salary-cap flexibility as possible in the summer, when they should have the room to sign at least one if not two All-Stars.

Only Carmelo Anthony, Calderon, J.R. Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Cleanthony Early are signed through next season. Smith has a player option. Pablo Prigioni has a partial guarantee.

Shumpert, the subject of trade rumors the previous two seasons, will become a restricted free agent this summer if the Knicks submit a one-year qualifying offer before July 1. Larkin will be unrestricted.

Buzzer-beaters

The Knicks received a trade exception worth about $1.9 million in the deal that sent Travis Outlaw to the 76ers. They also have a $3.6-million exception. The two can't be combined.