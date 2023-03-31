Knicks adjusting to life without injured Julius Randle

CLEVELAND — The Knicks gathered at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Friday morning for their first planning session on life without Julius Randle, prepping for the immediate — facing the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night — to the long-term prospects of getting through the final five games and possibly the playoffs without their leading scorer.

And while strategy and lineups may have been part of the focus, there was a simpler message. So Jalen Brunson, how many times did Tom Thibodeau say, “We have more than enough to win?”

“A million times,” Brunson said, smiling. “Too much.”

It is a message that Thibodeau has preached long before he took over as head coach of the Knicks and one that his players have heard no matter the missing pieces. The Knicks were without Brunson for seven of the 11 games before he returned Wednesday night from a sprained right hand — an injury he is still playing through, a large ice pack strapped to his hand as he spoke Friday morning.

But Randle might be the most unexpected loss. He had played in every game this season and was second in the NBA in minutes played when he went down Wednesday in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle that the team said will be reevaluated in two weeks. And it’s a big loss with Randle leading the Knicks in scoring (25.1 per game) and rebounding (10 per game), and second only to Brunson in assists (4.1 per game).

Obi Toppin will get the starting assignment in his place. When asked what the difference is between playing with Toppin versus Randle, the answer is obvious.

“I mean, Julius is 25 and 10,” RJ Barrett said. “I think that answers it in itself.”

Still, the Knicks seem confident that they can make up for the loss in a way that they might not have been able to a year ago thanks to the addition of Brunson and the improvement in players like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

“I think it could be anybody’s night," Barrett said. "The way I come in looking at it, I want to make the right plays, whether I’m scoring, facilitating, playing defense. Whenever one guy goes down, we always step up to focus. I think it takes more focus especially being down an All-Star. But I’m very confident in our team and how we can handle things.”

“Yeah, definitely. 100%,” Brunson said. “We have more than enough guys that are capable of helping out. That’s what a team is for and that’s what we do. We’re professionals. We gotta stay professional and just do our job.

“My role stays the same. I’m a leader and I gotta lead and help my team win. That stays the same. For the most part, it’s not just me picking it up. It’s a collective group effort. We have guys that are more than capable of doing a lot.”

While Toppin will start, the Knicks likely will turn to Barrett and Josh Hart to fill minutes at power forward, a solution the team found Wednesday as they beat Miami with those two matching up in Randle’s place. While Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was listed as doubtful to play on Friday night, the Knicks know that in the playoffs with the Cavs almost certainly the first-round opponent, there will be a size deficit.

“Of course you have to make some adjustments, but you still stay true to your identity,” Barrett said. “Kind of figure it out, how to be more effective with the new lineup that we’re going to have for a little bit will be key.”

“The thing for us is that everyone has to be themselves,” Brunson added. “Don’t try and be someone you’re not. ... Julius brings a whole different dynamic to our team. We just gotta be ourselves and just help each other out.”