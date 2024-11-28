DALLAS — During his time in Dallas Jalen Brunson had to learn to play both behind and with a superstar, fitting in with Luka Doncic. And now, in a lead role, he has spent the first month of the season showing that he can play with a star again, pairing with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks, Towns was leading the Knicks in scoring at 26.3 points per game with Brunson right behind at 24.9. But more than just the numbers, they have quickly combined to provide a nightmarish scenario for opposing coaches tasked with figuring out how to defend what might be the most lethal pick and roll combination in the game.

They have run the second-most pick and rolls per 100 possessions and are the fifth most efficient duo out of 48 duos with 100+ pick and rolls.

“When you talk about KAT, it’s ability to post, play inside and out,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “He’s shooting the three well. Brunson and KAT are the No. 1 pick-and-roll combination in the league. So just understanding his ability — if you’re late in any defensive schemes, he’s going to shoot it and most likely it’s going in. So understanding he’s one of the best big shooters in this league and also he can play in the post. And he can hurt you down there, too.

“You look at their offense. I think they’re No. 2 in offense. They can score, they can shoot the three. They put you in the pick and roll, And when you look at Brunson’s assists, a career high, [it's] understanding that he’s not just a scorer, but he can find teammates, too. We’ve seen that when he was here, and we’re seeing that as a Knick, too. And he’s playing the game the right way.”

It has shaken off the criticism that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is a defensive coach only. It's a notion that should have been dismissed long ago as his teams in Chicago and Minnesota were top 10 offensive squads and in New York it has accelerated. With Brunson and Towns providing the gravity to draw the defense in, it has created openings for OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges in the starting lineup.

“Yeah, I think that when you look at it the numbers will tell you that,” Thibodeau said when asked about Kidd’s claim about their pick and roll offense. “When you put two highly skilled guys in a combination together you’re going to get something really good out of it.

“And it puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Are you going to switch? Are you going to play a smaller guy on him? Blitz him? What are you going to do? Now that creates advantages. Can we play off that? Can we generate more good offense from that?”

Towns entered Wednesday third in the NBA in points per possession as the roll man in a pick and roll set, trailing only Anthony Davis and Nikola Vucevic. Brunson has been known traditionally as a scoring point guard and the years of playing alongside other dangerous offensive weapons has taught them ways to take advantage of the combination now.

“Number one, [Brunson] is talented,” Thibodeau said. “So that’s the biggest thing. But I also think that guys that have that type of makeup they’re always going to continue to add to their game. He didn’t come back the same as last year. He’s always adding. KAT’s the same way. When you look at what drives achievement it’s usually the players need the talent, but you also need the drive and the ability to think. All their experience in playoff games, big playoff games, that adds to what you have to add to your game and that teaches you something.”

Notes & quotes: Tyler Kolek was held out with an illness. … Quentin Grimes, who was traded last season from the Knicks to Detroit and then was moved to Dallas in the summer, has moved into a starting role with Luka Doncic sidelined with a right wrist strain. He was surprised to see the Knicks makeover. “The biggest thing was Donte [DiVincenzo]. Just watching him last year and the whole time in the playoffs, I thought Donte was going to be a guy who was going to be a New York lifer for sure. But that’s the business of the NBA. Everybody has to do what’s right for the organization and I feel like that was one that really surprised me in the offseason for sure.”