Jalen Brunson sprains right ankle; to be examined Monday

In the first half Sunday Jalen Brunson took a brutal fall, colliding with Keegan Murray and landing awkwardly and unprotected, remaining on the floor in pain as the Knicks called timeout. And by the time the team broke the huddle back onto the court Brunson was with them.

But with 9:03 remaining he was defending a Davion Mitchell drive and Mitchell rolled into his right leg and Brunson went down again, this time suffering a sprained right ankle, limping to the locker room and done for the night — and possibly longer.

"I didn’t get a chance to look at it,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But that’s what the medical [staff] sent back. I don’t know [if he can play Wednesday]. To be totally honest, we’ll see where he is tomorrow. I’ll get a further update from the medical when I get back in the locker room.”

Thibodeau has cut the Knicks rotation, eliminating Evan Fournier earlier in the season and removing Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish for the last four games. Asked if Rose or Fournier could return to the rotation if Brunson is unavailable, Thibodeau said, “Everything is on the table. That’s why you have a team.”

Going big

When Thibodeau floated the notion, it seemed like a long shot, but on Friday, before the Knicks played their first game without Obi Toppin, he mentioned the possibility of playing Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims together to make up for Toppin’s minutes as a backup power forward.

RJ Barrett? Sure, he’d done it before. Cam Reddish? He’d fit if he were freed from the bench. But the backup center and third-string center?

“I like the look,” Thibodeau said before Sunday’s game against Sacramento. “I thought the rebounding was really good. Second half we got some really good looks offensively.”

With their different skill sets, Thibodeau said they are interchangeable at those positions. Hartenstein is more of a four on offense with his outside shooting and passing skills; Sims is more agile and athletic defensively.

“Yeah, it depends on who they put their five on,” Thibodeau said. “So they are interchangeable from that standpoint. One guy will play away from the basket a little more than the other.”

Moment of silence

The Garden held a moment of silence before the game for Paul Silas, who passed away Sunday at 79. After a long playing career, Silas coached in numerous places and served as a Knicks assistant coach from 1989-92.