Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis a unanimous All-Rookie first-teamer

After finishing second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting, Kristaps Porzingis was unanimously voted to the All-Rookie first team.

Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves also was a unanimous All-Rookie first-team selection. Each player received all 130 first-team votes from media members covering the NBA. Towns also was a unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year award.

Suns guard Devin Booker, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor also were voted to the first team.

Porzingis was third among rookies in scoring (14.3 points), second in rebounds (7.3) and first in blocks (1.86). He’s the third Knick to be chosen to the All-Rookie first team in the last five seasons, joining Iman Shumpert in 2012 and Tim Hardaway Jr. in 2014. Both were traded last season in separate deals.

Heat forward Justise Winslow, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, Pacers big man Myles Turner and Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein were voted to the second team. Knicks guard Jerian Grant received one second-team vote.