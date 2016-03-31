Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis will have MRI on shoulder after sitting vs. Mavericks

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right shoulder and will undergo an MRI when the Knicks return to New York today.

Porzingis thinks he hurt his shoulder when he stuffed New Orleans swingman Alonzo Gee’s dunk attempt in Monday’s loss to the Pelicans. He couldn’t raise his right arm and missed Wednesday night’s game.

“It’s really sore,” Porzingis said. “I can’t even lift it up.”

Porzingis, the Knicks second leading scorer, thinks he could return either Friday against the Nets or Sunday versus the Pacers, but that depends on the MRI results. The Knicks have six games remaining.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,” Porzingis said. “Hopefully I can be back the next game or two games, whatever, as soon as possible.

“It’s just hard to do any kind of movement. Range of motion, lifting it up, basically everything you do: pass and shot, it’s painful.”

Porzingis had issues with his shoulder earlier this season, but didn’t miss any games. He’s sat out three games total — two because of illness and one with a lower leg injury.

“I don’t anticipate this lasting a long time, but right now you just don’t know,” interim coach Kurt Rambis said.

Derrick Williams started in Porzingis’ place.

Phil takes a break

Team president Phil Jackson picked an odd time to go on “spring break,” especially since the Knicks missed the playoffs for the third straight year and their season ends April 12.

He posted a photo from Woodstock on his Twitter page Wednesday, and wrote “Urban escape/spring break. #embrace the serpent.”

Jackson has only been to four games away from New York this season, and two were in Los Angeles, where he has a home. Rambis said he and Jackson have spoken regularly during this two-game trip and he believes he will be back for the Knicks’ upcoming three-game home stand.

“You would have to ask him if he feels like it’s good timing,” Rambis said. “I know he likes that area. But he’s not often out in New York, he’s out in L.A. I don’t think he would go from LA when he was out there.”

Lee open to return

Big man David Lee said there were conversations with the Knicks when he was bought out by the Celtics in February, but there was no reunion. He was a first-round pick by the Knicks in 2005. Lee is open to a return when he’s a free agent this summer. The Knicks’ priorities will be in the backcourt and on the wing, though.