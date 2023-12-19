Knicks know LeBron James, Lakers not just another opponent

LOS ANGELES — The Knicks had their own concerns as they readied for the last stop on the four-game West Coast swing, trying to find a way to recover their defensive identity and salvage a split on the road. But they couldn’t help thinking about the opposition this time, not so much the team, but the main piece.

It was LeBron James, listed as questionable almost to game time with a left calf contusion, who provided an opponent who not only is a star, but a marvel even to the best players in the NBA. James, who will turn 39 years old later this month, remains an anomaly, a player who seems to get better with age at a point when most of the players his age are already plotting their next tee time or heading into coaching or broadcasting.

James’ numbers — 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game — almost mimic his career numbers exactly. And he is still adding new chapters to his resume, becoming the first Most Valuable Player of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The banner for the Lakers victory was unveiled as the Knicks arrived.

“You think about the amount of minutes he’s played. Amount of tough series, rivalries all through years,” said Taj Gibson, who signed this week with the Knicks, making him the fourth-oldest player in the NBA. Gibson is just months younger than James. “Different eras. Going from being really physical to cerebral. He stands out. He’s just amazing, man.”

“It’s [expletive] incredible,” Julius Randle said. “It’s inspiring for sure.”

Consider that James came into the league with Carmelo Anthony, who is now podcasting and overseeing a wine company, not long before some of the current Knicks were born. They grew up idolizing him on the court in the video games they played.

“He’s [been] doing it my whole life,” Donte DiVincenzo said. “The face of the NBA, the face of basketball. So we know what he’s going to bring. I think our focus is going to be obviously him.

But the Lakers are much more than James. "[Anthony Davis] has been playing really well. [D’Angelo Russell], Austin Reeves, those guys are [good and] they got [Jared] Vanderbilt back. They all know their roles and they’re playing really well. So, I think it’s going to be a collective effort for the energy. The effort on the defensive end is where it needs to be. We can’t worry about offense, because we’re scoring with the best of them right now. So focus on the other end and I think we’ll be OK.”

The Knicks focus remains mostly on themselves though, hoping to correct some of the recent defensive struggles. Some of the problem has been the absence of Mitchell Robinson, who will be sidelined for months after undergoing ankle surgery. In his place, they have started Jericho Sims, who went from the end of the bench to the starting lineup, and he has struggled to avoid fouling as he battles players who are bigger, stronger and more experienced.

“J’s been solid I think, especially for him not being in the rotation at all to coming in and starting,” Randle said. “I think he’s been solid. He’s still catching the rhythm of things but he’ll be fine. It’s tough. It’s an adjustment. I think a lot of it is knowing tendencies of players, what they like to do so you’re not caught off balance and off guard. I think he’s still learning it.”

In inserting Sims into the starting lineup, coach Tom Thibodeau has been able to keep Isaiah Hartenstein with the second unit, although his minutes have jumped. When playing some of the bigger centers, it might make sense to have Hartenstein face them with Sims spelling him against second-unit players, but Thibodeau has resisted and the players are fine with the choice.

“That’s not my job to make those decisions,” Hartenstein said. “Whatever the team needs I’m ready. I feel like it can work. Just have to make sure when I come in, keep making an impact to get the lead back.”