Julius Randle, Knicks feeling frustration without Jalen Brunson

LOS ANGELES — For some players, returning to face the team that drafted them brings back fond memories of the beginnings of their professional career. For Julius Randle, Los Angeles has seemed to be something else.

Drafted by the Lakers with the No. 7 overall pick in 2014 he saw his rookie season come to an end just 14 minutes into the season opener when he suffered a broken leg. After four seasons in L.A. he was cut loose by the Lakers, signing in New Orleans as a free agent, to make room for Los Angeles to sign LeBron James.

And his returns have been strange, finding out his grandmother had passed away while in the arena three years ago and the feelings raised by reminders of his early career mentor, Kobe Bryant. So maybe it was just another part of his odd history here that Randle found himself being bear-hugged by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, then shouting at teammates and team security personnel Saturday as he melted down in anger and frustration as the Knicks lost to the Clippers.

With another night in Los Angeles as the Knicks were playing the Lakers Sunday as part of a back-to-back set in the city, Randle may have had a chance to change the narrative. But his recent struggles might be related more to current frustrations than any bit of geographical history.

The loss to the Clippers Saturday was the third straight for the Knicks as they try to find a way through the absence of point guard Jalen Brunson, who was ruled out once again Sunday. While the Knicks maintain that nothing should change, the absence of Brunson has placed pressure on Randle’s shoulders once again to carry the offense in ways opposite of how he has played to an All-Star season.

Randle shot just 5-for-24 Saturday against the Clippers, coming on the heels of a 5-for-17 effort against Charlotte and then 8-for-22 in Sacramento — games in which the Knicks were without Brunson for two games and just a half in Sacramento before giving in to the pain in his left foot.

“I would just say team-wide that’s where we are right now,” Thibodeau said. “You’re going to have the ebbs and flows of the season. There’s going to be ups and downs and you just work your way through it and often times, the way you get out of it — and when I say ‘you’ I mean we — is we have to do it together. We got to get easy baskets for each other and we got to help create rhythm for each other. And so, that all goes hand in hand. If we’re getting stops, we can get out into the open floor and get some easy buckets and then the game is different.”

“He’s a great player for us,” RJ Barrett said of Brunson. “He’s our floor general. Definitely miss having him on the floor, but while he’s out we’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to figure out how to get these wins. Every game is intense now from start to finish. We’ve got to figure it out somehow, try to get easy ones.”

Randle exited quickly Saturday after discussing his technical foul and on-court actions but before being asked about his struggles shooting without Brunson. Thibodeau didn’t seem concerned and dismissed any thought that fatigue had anything to do with it. Randle has played every game this season and leads the NBA in total minutes played and participated in All-Star Weekend last month rather than take a breather.

“The thing is, you can give him a day off when you’re not playing, too,” Thibodeau said. “And so, there’s a lot of different ways to give him a day off. The thing about Julius is he works very hard so he can handle these minutes and play these games. It’s a credit to him. I think he wants to play the games. And we have a number of guys that are like that, and I think that’s important.

"So you try to build the right habits. You have to be mentally tough to get through things. Sometimes, it’s not easy. Sometimes, things aren’t going your way. And then, how do you make them go your way? So, I think the more you invest in something, the harder it is to surrender and the more you fight and you get through things. I think being mentally tough through adversity is probably the most important thing there is.”