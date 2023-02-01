Knicks' Quentin Grimes selected to Rising Stars game for All-Star weekend

It was just a few games ago that Quentin Grimes hit a mark — his 82nd NBA game, a sign of experience and growth. And Tuesday he got a reward for his growth as he was named to the Rising Stars competition and headed to All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

“It’s kind of one of the goals I had coming from a personal standpoint,” Grimes said. “Definitely a great honor to make the Rising Stars game.”

“Great for him, great for our organization,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s worked really hard. I think people recognized his contributions to the team. We’re happy for him.”

Grimes became a starter this season, entrenched in a key role in Thibodeau’s rotation. While he is a skilled offensive player with a high ceiling, it is his defense that has earned him his role — defending the best perimeter player on the opposing team no matter the size or speed.

"Yeah definitely. I just hit 82 games a couple of games ago, kind of got my first whole season under me,” Grimes said. “Last year was learning, a learning curve and you’ve got to figure out the league. But this year I came in with a mindset that I knew what to expect from a coverage standpoint, a league standpoint. So one of the things I wanted to accomplish for myself.”

While some players get to their obligations — media session and the event they are a part of — and get out on the next flight to a tropical locale, Grimes said he wants to enjoy this opportunity.

“It’s my first time ever going to an All-Star Game in general,” he said. “So I’m definitely going to take it in, soak it in and treat the game like it’s a regular game. They have a different format so it’s more competitive. I’m going to treat it like a regular game, going in there to win.”