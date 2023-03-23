Knicks' slugfest vs. Heat leaves them without Jalen Brunson and with a banged-up Mitchell Robinson

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks' matchup with the Miami Heat Wednesday had the feel of the old brawls the two franchises used to engage in, even if there were no punches thrown or coaches needing to hang onto the legs of an opposing player this time.

While there was no fight, the Knicks did get banged up and as a result Jalen Brunson was a late scratch for Thursday’s game versus the Magic, sitting out with a sprained right hand. Mitchell Robinson, who like Brunson had been listed as questionable before the game, was cleared and in the starting lineup with tape on his contused right knee.

After the game the Knicks were unhappy, but mostly holding their tongues about the officiating — pointing out that Miami’s Jimmy Butler had gone to the line 14 times while Julius Randle shot just one free throw.

“I mean, anytime I take that much contact and I shoot one free throw for the game that pretty much tells the story,” Randle said.

Video evidence

While there was a lot of contact and a lot of banged up players, there was one play that seemed to be particularly egregious Wednesday. Butler went to the ground after a miss, and as Robinson went to head up court, Butler grabbed his leg and yanked him back — with an official looking on and making no call.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if the team would send something that like to the league and he didn’t dispute the possibility.

“Yeah, I mean, we go through every game,” he said. “There’s things that we do send in. There’s a lot that goes on in a game. If something we think crosses over the line we’ll send it in … In terms of free throws, Butler had 14 free throws and some of them, you know, some were fouls, but some were awfully tight. So we’ll just leave it at that.”

Injury updates

Orlando was without guard Jalen Suggs Thursday, forced to sit out with a concussion.