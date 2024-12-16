ORLANDO — Late in the first quarter Sunday night Mikal Bridges broke out ahead of the pack on a steal, completing a fast-break layup as Anthony Black fouled him and the slender, 6-7 wing turned to the Knicks bench and flexed.

The move drew more laughter than anything else. But there is some toughness in Bridges’ game and it's not in his style and not in his physique. But there is something to achieve the milestone he hit as he helped the Knicks to a 100-91 win over the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. The win got the Knicks back on track after being knocked out of the NBA Cup Wednesday and marked the first loss at home for Orlando, which entered the night 10-0 at home.

By the end of the game, the crowd, always heavily stocked with Knicks fans, had faded to just Knicks fans and the loud chants of “Lets go Knicks” and “M-V-P” for Jalen Brunson echoed through the arena.

Facing an injury-riddled Magic squad only accentuated what Bridges did by taking the floor. It was his 500th consecutive game without ever missing one, a feat only six players in NBA history have reached and in the load management era of the NBA, he is an outlier. The last player to play in their first 500 games withou missing one was Terry Tyler, whose streak ended in 1985, nearly 40 years ago.

The Magic, who were shorthanded at the Garden in their recent meeting, were even more depleted this time with Franz Wagner sidelined with an oblique tear. Franz Wagner joined Paolo Banchero who was already out with the same injury.

Mo Wagner made up for some of the missing scoring punch, setting a career-high with 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to counter the balanced scoring from the Knicks. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points, while Bridges added 17. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points and 22 rebounds.

“In today’s NBA it’s pretty remarkable,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Bridges’ streak. “Testament to him and the way he takes care of himself and prepares and does all those things. Really durable, incredible worker, puts a lot into it. So it doesn’t happen by accident.”

With 5:41 remaining in the game Bridges was defending a drive by Orlando’s Jalen Suggs and came up limping, slow to get to his feet. Brunson waved to the bench, not for a sub, but to assure the coaching staff that Bridges was staying on the floor. And Bridges did.

Bridges, whose defense, long one of his calling cards, has come under fire this season, was the primary defender on Jalen Suggs and limited him all night. Suggs was 1-for-12 shooting in the first half and 4-for-19 to finish with nine points for the game. But perhaps most important, Thibodeau has long cherished availability as one of the most important abilities.

“I think it’s important,” Thibodeau said. “You want to be able to count on people every night. We have a bunch of guys like that so we’re fortunate. You build off of that. You’re building habits throughout the course of the year so you can improve and be playing your best at the end of the year.

“I think the challenge becomes if guys are missing a lot it’s hard to build because you have to work as a team. Sometimes that can be lost. Particularly with so much of what you’re doing is based on timing. When things happen you have to be able to react quickly, see things quickly and do it as a unit. If one guy is slow or doesn’t see it you’re going to pay for it. I think it’s great. Just the way he works, it’s great for our organization.”

The game was a physical battle much of the night with Towns and Mo Wagner scrapping much of the night, a continuation of the last meeting. Cam Payne and Wendell Carter Jr. were called for double technicals in the second quarter as they got tangled after a Carter Jr. foul.

The Knicks struggled to find their way at the start, turning the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the first quarter and eight times in the period, managing to still end the period tied at 22 with the shorthanded Magic struggling to find the range. Orlando converted just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in the period.

The Knicks led 51-41 at the half, overcoming their 12 turnovers thanks to the Orlando shooting woes. The Magic connected on just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc and 34% overall in the first half.