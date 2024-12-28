ORLANDO, Fla. — A glance at the schedule promoted the next event to follow the Knicks and Magic into Kia Center — a WWE wrestling event. And the only reaction from the crowd could have been "how is that any different from the show on display on this night?''



At their best, the Magic turn the games into a defensive dogfight. And now, missing three of their best players? The goal is to drag teams into the gutter with sticks and bats — not much different from the style the Knicks have utilized in recent years. For so much of the night, the game was like a fight. Both sides traded blows and waited to see who would get exhausted first.

It was the Knicks who survived, putting together the knockout in the fourth quarter for a 108-85 win, their sixth straight and 16th in their last 20 games. They allowed 31 points and 11-for-39 shooting in the second half.

The game was marred by 43 fouls — the Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns sat much of the second half with foul trouble and the Magic's Jalen Suggs played the fourth quarter with five — and three technical fouls. For the Knicks, it only made sense that this was an atmosphere in which Josh Hart would flourish, scoring a season-high 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson had 26 points and nine assists and Mikal Bridges, fresh off his 41-point effort on Wednesday, added 17 points. Towns had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Knicks (21-10) struggled to shake the Magic all night, finally pushing ahead for an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter and then, helped by a pair of steals, mounting a 9-2 run in the opening 89 seconds of the final period to stretch the lead to 15. The Magic never got their deficit below double-figures again, and the Knicks led by as many as 24.

The Magic, playing without Paolo Banchero, who is still rehabbing from a torn oblique, and both Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner, were led by Suggs' 27 points.

The first half followed the playbook set forth by coach Jamahl Mosley’s squad in the first two meetings — using physicality to try to muscle the Knicks out of their offensive flow.

With 3:54 remaining in the second quarter, Suggs drove to the basket, drawing a foul on Bridges as he made his move. But as he continued to the rim, he delivered an elbow to Towns' mouth, and in the ensuing sequence, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was hit with a technical foul. A replay review resulted in a flagrant 1 technical on Suggs as Towns wiped the blood from his lower lip.

The Knicks managed to get to intermission tied at 54-54 after an early surge from Suggs, who scored Orlando’s first 11 points, and Goga Bitadze, who scored the next 11. But it was less stopping scorers than surviving the shoving, grabbing and hacking.

“It’s not just Suggs,” Thibodeau said of the Magic’s physical play. "He’s a terrific player. He’s grown a lot, particularly with the injuries they’ve had. But it’s sort of their entire team. He fits perfectly for the way that they play, very aggressive on the ball, physical, and then they have the great length up front, so there’s protection at the rim. I think that’s huge.

“It’s the combination of all those things. They have a lot of long wing defenders. Look at the versatility of a guy like [Jonathan] Isaac when he comes in. You can get by the initial part of it and then there’s usually another 7-footer waiting at the rim, so you’ve got to make a good decision when you get in there. That’s the challenge.”

Notes & quotes: Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson’s return, which has been plotted for late January at the soonest, remains without a definitive timeline, but he noted, “Overall he’s doing very well. Still hasn’t been cleared for practice. That’ll be the next step and he’s getting closer. When that is, I’m not sure. There are still some benchmarks he has to get through. But he’s done a terrific job. He’s light. He’s lean. He’s working extremely hard. We just want to make sure we’re patient and let him work through it. I wouldn’t say it’s all-out sprinting, but it’s the next step. There’s jumping. It’s going to be step-by-step. Then full-speed running is probably the next phase. Once we get through that, then contact, and then he’ll probably be cleared for practice.”