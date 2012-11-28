Knicks miss Jason Kidd, who is day-to-day with back spasms

The Knicks got a glimpse of what life is like for them without Jason Kidd on Monday, and they hope they won't have to experience it too much longer.

Kidd didn't travel to Milwaukee for Wednesday night's game because of the same lower-back spasms that forced him out of Monday's overtime loss to the Nets. The Knicks are listing Kidd as day-to-day.

But Ronnie Brewer, who dislocated his left ring finger in Brooklyn, is expected to play Wednesday night. The injury occurred on his non-shooting hand. The Knicks already are thin on the perimeter without Kidd and Iman Shumpert, who isn't expected back from knee surgery until January.

It's unclear when Kidd will return. After Wednesday night, the Knicks play the Wizards on Friday and the Suns on Sunday. Kidd is 39 and has had back issues in the past. If it turns into a lingering problem, it would be a major blow for the Knicks.

Kidd's leadership and ability to settle down his team were missed in Brooklyn. Raymond Felton had his worst game of the season on both ends of the floor, and the ball didn't move as much as the previous 12 games. For the first time this season, the Knicks had as many turnovers (14) as assists (14).

"We've had a lot of lopsided games so far this season," Mike Woodson said on ESPN Radio New York. "But some of the close games, Jason has been the common factor in terms of offensively getting us in things, defensively being the stabilizer based on who he's guarding and getting the other four guys in position.

"He does things to help you win basketball games. Still, I'm not using that as an excuse. We had enough to win with."

The Knicks had their chances. But they squandered a lead late and Carmelo Anthony missed a potential winning pull-up jump shot in regulation. In overtime, Anthony, who played 50 minutes, was gassed. He scored just one point in the OT.

The Knicks have lost three of their last four games. The common factors in all three defeats: They were on the road, were inconsistent on defense and relied too much on Anthony.

Suddenly, the Knicks miss Amar'e Stoudemire.

They need a consistent second scoring option to take some attention off Anthony, who was double- and triple-teamed by the Nets.

Tyson Chandler had a career-night with 28 points; he shot 12-for-13 but seven field goals came off offensive rebounds.

Felton, meanwhile, tried to do too much. He made poor decisions, forced -- and rushed -- shots and was beaten numerous times by Deron Williams.

Felton shot 3-for-19. Woodson said "12 or 13 were really good shots." Felton had eight points, five assists and five turnovers. His frustration was noticeable on the court and in the locker room.

"I'm probably just as mad as any fan, any player, anybody you could think about, about the game and myself," Felton said. "But at the same time, you've got to move past it."